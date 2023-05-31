Pregnant 'Unexpected' Star Tyra Boisseau's Home Decimated in Fire

Unexpected star Tyra Boisseau's house was destroyed by an electrical fire over the weekend. Currently 36 weeks pregnant, Boisseau and her daughter, Layla, were not at her house when the fire began. But she revealed on social media that she would need to replace everything she owned as "nothing was able to be saved." In her post, Boisseau described how an electrical fire broke out while she was at a doctor's appointment. A video followed up her post (with more photos) showing the extent of the damage. "As many of you probably know by now, yesterday I lost everything," she said in the video. "Not only am I 36 weeks pregnant, getting ready to have another baby, but now I have no belongings or anywhere to bring him home to. It's still so hard to wrap my head around this being my life right now. Luckily, me and my daughter weren't in the house when this happened, and I'm so grateful and thankful that we weren't there."

"Unfortunately, being so prepared for a baby at 36 weeks pregnant, you don't think that you're going to have to replace everything that so many people have helped to get and also worked so hard to get," she continued. "I think I could care less about what I lost myself by my heart aches for not only my daughter, but my unborn baby. So as much as I'm grateful, I really am devastated that we have no home to go to, no belongings." Boisseau revealed that she did not have renters insurance for the home house in a TikTok Live on Sunday.

As she showed in the video, at the time of the fire, her unborn baby's room already had baby clothes hanging up in the closet. "I know times are really hard on everyone right now but if you feel called to help at all, me and my little family would really appreciate you guys' help," Boisseau added, referencing the GoFundMe page that her sister Tierra Boisseau set up on her behalf. As of Wednesday, the fundraiser has reached $6,239 of its $10,000 goal. Boisseau is currently due to give birth on June 27. Having lost everything in the fire, she has created an Amazon wishlist with items she and her children need. It can be viewed here.