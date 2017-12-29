Fans Worried About Pregnant Kendra Duggar After This Photo

Fans are concerned for pregnant Kendra Duggar after a her cousin posted a photo of her tubing Thursday.

“Sliding into your Instagram feed with this sweet girl! Tubing & shopping today while the boys ski!” cousin Amy King captioned a photo of the two friends hitting the slopes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Duggar looks like she’s having a great time in a sea foam coat, patterned hat and semi-sheer skirt. But many fans feared that the pregnant 19-year-old may be putting her unborn baby at risk.

“Kendra um aren’t you pregnant not very wise,” one fan commented.

“I would just not risk getting a injury to myself or my baby if it wasn’t a must,” another added. “I’m sure there is safer activities she can do while she’s pregnant that are fun and less risky. She can flip on the tube or hit a bump or tree.”

Others defended the TLC cast member, saying she’s “pregnant, not an invalid,” while others zeroed in on her choice to wear a skirt while tubing. The conservative Duggar family does not allow women to wear pants, although a few of the Duggar daughters have broken that rule after getting married.

“What??? In a skirt??? Come on!!” one person commented.

Kendra and husband Joseph announced they were expecting their first child 10 days ago.

“During this season that we are celebrating the birth of Christ, we are so excited to share with you that we are expecting the gift of a child ourselves!” the couple told Us Weekly. “Wow, it’s so exciting!!! We’ve both always loved children and seen them as a real blessing from God. It’s so surreal to think of being parents and having our own little one. We cannot wait to see this new baby!”

Photo credit: Instagram/@amyrachelleking