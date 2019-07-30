Pregnant Kendra Caldwell Goes for a Hike With Joseph Duggar, Fans Comment on Baby Bump

Kendra Caldwell may be several months into her pregnancy, but she isn’t letting that stop her from enjoying a day outdoors. Last week, the Counting On star embarked on an adventure with husband Joe Duggar and their son, Garrett, the family joining the Caldwell family for a hike.

“We had a great time hiking together as a family,” the couple captioned a gallery of images from their outing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the series of photos, which include images of the family of three as well as several photos of little Garrett, Caldwell could be seen bearing a growing baby bump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joseph and Kendra Duggar (@littleduggarfamily) on Jul 25, 2019 at 3:51pm PDT

The family outing garnered plenty of comments from Counting On fans, many of whom took to the comments section of the post.

“Love all the baby wearing,” one person joked in reference to Joe carrying Garrett.

“Such a cute baby bump,” another commented.

“Your baby bump is too cute!!” wrote a third.

Several more couldn’t help but comment on how closely Garrett resembles Joe.

“This pic shows how much he looks like his daddy,” a fan commented.

“Garrett sure is a cutie. He looks a lot like his Daddy,” another agreed.

After welcoming Garrett in June of 2018, Caldwell and her husband revealed in April of this year that they are expecting their second child together.

“We are ready to double the fun at our house!” they announced at the time. “Being parents has already proven to be a greater joy than we had hoped or imagined. We love getting to parent together and are loving every moment and milestone. We are very happy that our little family will welcome a new addition later this year. Children really are a blessing from God!”

In late June, the couple provided another exciting update about their family, announcing that their little one on the way is a baby girl. The couple held the gender reveal party in conjunction with Garrett’s first birthday party, revealing the gender as their son smashed into his cake, revealing pink frosting.

“Parenting has already proven to be more wonderful than we could have dreamed,” they said. “Even though we come from large families, there is nothing like having your own children. We are so thrilled that a little girl will be joining our family! Garrett is going to be such a great big brother.”

Along with joining her older brother, the little girl will join another of other recent and upcoming additions to the Duggar family, with several more Counting On couples expected to welcome children this fall.