John David Duggar's Wife Abbie Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

The Duggar family just grew by one! John David Duggar and his wife Abbie Duggar are officially a family of four after the couple welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Charlie, in September. The little one joins big sister Grace, whom the former Counting On stars welcomed back in January 2020.

The proud parents shared the exciting news of their little one's birth via their joint Instagram account on Saturday, Oct. 1. Sharing a new family photo showcasing themselves holding their bundle of joy with a smiling toddler Grace, the couple shared with fans, "We are now a family of 4," as they revealed that they welcomed "little Charlie into the world last month." Although they did not reveal little Charlie's exact birth date, they said they "have been soaking up newborn snuggles ever since," adding, "we are so thankful to God for this precious gift!"

Charlie's arrival comes after the couple announced they were expecting on Mother's Day. In a Mother's Day 2022 post, the couple wrote, "To the little girl who calls me Mommy and our little boy due in late summer, I'll love you forever!" The post was shared alongside two separate photos of Abbie wearing a flowing pink dress and cradling her baby bump. In the first photo, she held Grace's hand.

John David and Abbie first began courting in June 2018 after they had first "known of each other for several years." After John David visited her native Oklahoma for a church event, though, they "really got connected," they told fans in a TLC video. After that, "we fell in love very quickly," John David shared, adding, "and it's been a wonderful journey thus far and taking the next step to move onto a courtship." Just a month after announcing their courtship, the couple became engaged, and they tied the knot in Arkansas that November, sharing at the time, "we are so excited to be married! It was a beautiful moment and we so appreciate our friends and family for sharing this day with us." They welcomed their daughter two years later.

News of the couple's newest addition to their family was met with plenty of congratulatory messages. Commenting on the birth announcement, John David's sister Jill (Duggar) Dillard wrote, "congrats guys! He is such a little cutie!" The couple was also shown love by fellow reality TV family the Bates, with the official account for the family writing, "Precious" as Lawson Bates replied, "Congrats y'all!!!"