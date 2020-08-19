Pregnant 'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Witney Carson Gives 19-Week 'Bumpdate'

✖

Witney Carson is positively glowing as the Dancing With the Star pro marks 19 weeks into her pregnancy and the end of some seriously unpleasant symptoms. Posing in a summery white gown while holding her growing belly, Carson shared an update Tuesday about how she has been progressing, which she cutely called her "bumpdate."

"19 weeks tomorrow with baby boy in my tummy and I can’t believe I’m almost halfway!" she wrote in the caption. "Felt him move and kick in there for the first time this week, it was the sweetest!" Carson added she wasn't having any nausea anymore ("hallelujah") and had just a bit of back pain, but noted, "It’s all worth it for this little boy." She ended that she is "such a sap" these days that she was "literally crying" writing her caption. "We love him so much already!" she concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Witney Carson McAllister (@witneycarson) on Aug 18, 2020 at 12:06pm PDT

Earlier this week, Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister, announced they would be having a baby boy, which she told Entertainment Tonight before the reveal "came as a shock" to her. "Let's just say, we both thought hundred percent the opposite," she added. "I was like, 'Oh, I'll have mother's intuition,' but I don't have it at all."

Last month, Carson revealed her little one is due in January, writing on Instagram, "We can’t even contain our excitement and joy right now. We love this little bean so much already and we can’t wait to start this beautiful chapter in our lives." She added to Entertainment Tonight that she and McAllister were not expecting to get pregnant, being that they attempted last year to get pregnant without success.

"It came as a shock because we were not expecting it; we both kind of looked at each other and were very surprised. So, it's kind of taken some time to digest this news, but ultimately, we are just so excited. And it's just kind of crazy to be growing a human inside me. Like, it's bizarre! I don't even think it's hit him yet at all," Carson gushed at the time. "I am still just so shocked, but it just goes to show you that everything happens for a reason."

Because of her pregnancy, Arnold will not be dancing in Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars. Instead, the pro line-up is Sasha Farber, Pasha Pashkov, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater, Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Val Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Gleb Savchenko, Cheryl Burke, Sharna Burgess and Keo Motsepe. There are two new pros as well —Britt Stewart, 30, and Daniella Karagach, 27, both of whom danced in the troupe ahead of time.