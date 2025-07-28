Popular ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Winner Ties the Knot in France

Hannah Brown has found her happily ever after.

The former Bachelorette star and Dancing With the Stars winner, 30, married Adam Woolard, 38, in a “timeless and classic” wedding at at Domaine du Mont Leuze in France on Saturday.

The Bachelor in Paradise personality said “I do” in front of 101 guests while looking stunning in a made-to-measure “Cheyan” Mira Zwillinger ballgown from Mark Ingram Atelier featuring a corseted bodice and leaf embroidery, as per PEOPLE.

“I feel like it is so classic, timeless, but also feels a little unique. I love it,” Brown gushed of her gown to the outlet. “I always knew I wanted to take up space on my wedding day because there’s so many times in life, especially as women, that we feel like we need to be smaller. On my wedding day, I didn’t want to feel that at all. I feel like a princess, and I feel like that’s exactly how you should feel on your wedding day.”

Despite her career in pageants and on reality TV, Brown said she had “a little bit of anxiety” when it came to her big day.

“I do have a little bit of anxiety when it comes to having everyone look at me, which I know is so crazy because of the things that I’ve done in my life,” she said. “You would think with my experience of having a lot of people look at me at times, it wouldn’t make me as nervous. But … there’s so much pressure for that moment to be this certain way.”

Woolard, meanwhile, told the outlet before the wedding that he was “excited” to see his bride walk down the aisle.

“I have always had a very clear picture of standing up at the altar and looking out at the audience and really connecting with everybody,” he said. “But then seeing Hannah walk down, I think is something that I’ve always had a very clear picture of and how I would feel in that moment. And I just, as a man, knowing that I’m going to get married, I’ve always had that image in my mind.”

Brown’s season of The Bachelorette premiered in May 2019 and ended with her engagement to Jed Wyatt. Soon after the season’s premiere, however, Wyatt was determined to have had a girlfriend at home, and Brown called off her engagement to the musician. She met Woolard not long after on a dating app, with the two confirming their romance in February 2021. Woolard then popped the question to Brown in August 2023.

Brown competed on Season 28 of Dancing With the Stars in 2019 with pro dancer Alan Bersten, where they took home the coveted mirrorball trophy.