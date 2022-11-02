Politician Suspended From Post for Joining Celebrity Reality Show

Former U.K. health secretary Matt Hancock was suspended as a Conservative Member of Parliament after he joined the new season of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!. The season is being filmed in Australia, and Tory party leaders were not thrilled with the idea of him serving as a whip while half a world away. A group representing U.K. families who have lost loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic also called Hancock's casting in the show "sickening."

The latest I'm a Celebrity cast was announced earlier this week and will feature Mike Tindall, the husband of King Charles III's niece, Zara Tindall. Singer Boy George is also participating. This will be the show's first season in Australia since 2019 since COVID travel restrictions forced the show to be filmed in Wales for the past two seasons.

Hancock was a late addition to the line-up on Tuesday and his decision to participate drew instant condemnation, even from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. "The PM believes that at a challenging time for the country, MPs should be working hard for their constituents, whether that is in the House or in their constituency," Sunak's spokesman told BBC News. The spokesman said it was "unlikely" that the new prime minister would watch the show.

Conservative MP Tim Loughton was blunter, calling Hanckock an "absolute prat" for joining I'm a Celebrity. Hancock's suspension was "the least he deserves," Loughton told Times Radio. "I'm completely disappointed and disgusted that he's put himself and his so-called celebrity career ahead of serving his constituents." Loughton even called for Hancock's local Conservatives to deselect him.

Hancock's constituents in West Suffolk told the BBC they believe he should be focusing on important issues at such a critical time in the U.K. instead of taking part in a reality show. One thought it was shameful for him to join the show. Another said it was a bad idea for him to travel to Australia while people in his constituents are struggling.

"Matt doesn't expect to serve in government again, so it's an incredible opportunity for him to engage with the 12 million Brits who tune in every single night," a source close to Hancock told the BBC. "Matt has told the whips in Parliament and he will use his time in the jungle to promote his dyslexia campaign."

Hancock previously served as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care under Prime Minsters Theresa May and Boris Johnson. He was in the role during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, which is why the COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice U.K. group is calling on ITV to cut him from the series. His suspension from his post as Tory whip means he was kicked out of the party but is still an MP.