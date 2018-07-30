Queen Elizabeth II’s Granddaughter Zara Tindall Suffered Second Miscarriage Before Daughter Lena

Zara Tindall suffered a second miscarriage before getting pregnant with her second child Lena, she told The Sunday Times Magazine.

Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter had previously opened up about the heartbreak she suffered from a miscarriage in December 2016, but she told the U.K. publication on Sunday that she “then had another miscarriage really early on.”

The 37-year-old, who gave birth to daughter Lena last month and is also mom to 4-year-old daughter Mia, said, “You need to go through a period where you don’t talk about it because it’s too raw but, as with everything, time’s a great healer.”

Tindall and husband Mike Tindall’s first miscarriage came weeks after they announced the pregnancy. She explained that “loads of people” wrote to the couple saying “they’d been through the same thing.”

“In our case, it was something that was really rare,” she said. “It was nature saying, ‘This one’s not right.’ For me, the worst bit was that we had to tell everyone—everyone we knew.”

She explained that she “had to go through having the baby because it was so far along.”

Tindall, whose older brother is Peter Phillips and whose cousins are Prince William and Prince Harry, said that she relied on her family to get through the heartbreak of two miscarriages.

“At the time, Pete [Peter Phillips] was again very much the protective brother; he was very concerned about me, as was Mike,” she said. “Everyone was. It was a time when my family came to the fore and I needed them.”

After the birth of her new baby Lena (pronounced Lay-na) on June 18, Mike told PEOPLE that the couple are living life as a family of four. “It’s been brilliant so far. I can’t complain,” the former rugby star said. “[Lena] eats, sleeps.”

Tindall, a former Olympian and equestrian, told The Sunday Times that she “shocked myself” when Mia arrived because she had never been “very maternal.”

“If someone had a new baby and said, ‘Do you want to hold my baby?’ I’d go, ‘No thanks,’ but I really enjoyed all of it when I had Mia,” she said.

Now that Mia is about to start school, Tindall says she’s looking forward to seeing Lena through those years as well. “There’s quite a big gap between Mia and Lena: Mia is about to start school; with Lena, who is a month old, I’m going back and doing it all again,” she said.

Lena’s full name is Lena Elizabeth Tindall, a clear nod to her royal heritage and her great-grandmother, the Queen. Other members of the royal family, including Tindall, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Princess Beatrice and Princess Anne also have Elizabeth as their middle name.

The royal family announced Lena’s birth with a statement on their website.

“Mrs. Michael Tindall was safely delivered of a baby girl on 18th June, at Stroud Maternity Unit. Mr. Tindall was present at the birth. The weight of the baby was 9lbs 3oz,” the statement read.