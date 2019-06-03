Police Investigating After Jenelle Evans, David Eason Receive ‘White Powder’ in Mail

Police in North Carolina are investigating after Jenelle Evans and David Eason reportedly received a white powdery substance in the mail on the same day that their children were taken from their care.

Radar Online reports that according to a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office incident report, Eason, 30, was listed as a victim for the call for service made on May 15.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Subject did send a white powder substance to the victim in the mail,” the incident report read.

A public information officer for the sheriff’s office told Radar that the case “is still under investigation.” The incident was reported on the same day that Eason and Evans’ 2-year-old daughter Ensley and Eason’s 11-year-old daughter Maryssa were taken from their care after Eason shot and killed the family dog when it bit Ensley.

The killing resulted in Evans’ firing from Teen Mom 2, which Eason was fired from a year ago when he made homophobic comments on social media.

On Friday, May 10, Child Protective Services told Doris Griffith, the mother of Evans’ ex Nathan Griffith (with whom she shares 4-year-old son Kaiser) to pick up Kaiser from daycare. Evans’ mother, Barbara Evans, was advised to keep 9-year-old Jace (who Evans shares with ex Andrew Lewis and who Barbara has full custody of) at her home during his visits with Evans.

Maryssa and Ensley were taken on May 15, the same day of the incident report. The two girls are reportedly staying with Eason’s mother.

After a week of court hearings, a judge ordered that all four children should remain with their guardians and not their parents. “The judge told Jenelle that she failed to protect the children while they were in her care,” a source told Radar.

“The judge heard testimony that David and Jenelle were constantly screaming and arguing, and the children were terrified,” the source said. “CPS desired the state of the home as horrific. It was filthy, and there were holes in all of the walls.”

Evans is reportedly scheduled to return to court on Tuesday, June 4 to work out a “solution on how to get her kids back.” The former Teen Mom 2 star is reportedly allowed supervised visits with her kids once a week for an hour at the Department of Social Services.

TMZ reported on Saturday that meanwhile, Evans and Eason will attend marriage counseling and parenting classes. Eason is also reportedly set to take a psychological evaluation to look into his anger issues.

The Ashley previously reported on Thursday the couple do not plan to fight for custody or unsupervised visitation for Maryssa. A source also told The Ashley they are not fighting to get unsupervised visits with Jace. Ensley is Evans and Eason’s only child together.