✖

Ree Drummond's nephew, Caleb, has officially been charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and open container charges after being arrested on April 17 on suspicion of DWI after police got a call around 5 a.m. about a truck that had stopped for an extended period of time at a traffic light in Osage County, Oklahoma. He was ultimately found with a BAC of .05 and was allegedly acting in a way that made him a danger to himself and others on the road.

Caleb was allegedly sleeping behind the wheel and didn't respond to a knock on his window when police approached the vehicle, police said in a report obtained by TMZ at the time of his arrest. When police opened the door to the truck, they claimed to smell an "overwhelming" odor of alcohol and noted that Caleb's foot was still on the brake while the car was in drive. Nearby in the truck, police located an open beer, still cool and almost full, as well as a box of ammo and a loaded 9mm handgun. Caleb is not facing any weapons charges.

Caleb allegedly struggled to exit the truck and put it in park, with police saying he first accidentally put the car in reverse. When he did get out of the truck he allegedly lost his balance, and was noted as having "thick slurred speech" and "red bloodshot eyes." When asked for his driver's license, cops say he handed them a credit card. Caleb also allegedly failed field sobriety testing, telling police, "I know I shouldn’t have been driving," and "I’m glad I wasn’t caught a few hours ago," officers wrote in their report.

The arrest came a month after Caleb was involved in a serious crash on Ree Drummond's property when Caleb and Drummond's husband, Ladd Drummond, hit head-on in two different firetrucks during the chaos of a wildfire. The Pioneer Woman wrote on her website of the incident at the time, "Ladd was stiff but able to walk around immediately after the accident, so he refused medical attention. This was partly because he wanted the paramedics to focus on Caleb, partly because he was still a little stunned by the accident, and partly because cowboys don't like to admit when they're hurt."

"I won't take you through every step of the past several days, but here's the important part: Caleb and Ladd are going to be okay," the Food Network star continued. "Caleb broke some ribs, had a pretty bad concussion, and a few other injuries that will heal. Ladd (the guy I told you about who drove himself to the hospital?) broke his neck in two places—and evidently, one of the two fractures was very close to being catastrophic. Have I mentioned cowboys don't like to admit when they're hurt?"