'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond Takes 'Marital Vacation' After Trip Was Canceled Due to Ladd's Accident

Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond has finally left the farm in Oklahoma and made it to Colorado for a marital vacation with husband Ladd. The cooking show host updated her social media as well as her blog with a new post, expressing her excitement to officially be relaxing in the new location. "Ladd and I are on vacation in Colorado together! Can you tell I'm excited? I am. And let me explain a little bit more about my enthusiasm," she wrote.

The couple first tried to make the trip months ago but were forced to cancel their plans after Ladd wound up in a horrific accident that ended in a hospital visit. Ladd got into a collision while responding to a fire near the farm, resulting in a broken neck, and found himself receiving emergency neck surgery. Their nephew Caleb was also involved in the accident. "We tried in March to make this same trip. I had already started packing, I was so excited about it. And okay, I hadn't just started packing...I was pretty much packed and not quite waiting by the door since the trip was still two days away, but psychologically I was definitely waiting by the door. But then Ladd was in a terrible accident and we obviously weren't able to go," Ree continued.

"Missing our vacation was certainly at the bottom of our list of concerns at the time since Ladd was in the hospital recovering from his emergency neck surgery...but as he started healing and getting better, we had to chuckle that the accident had happened right before our trip, because something had seemed to interrupt our being able to take three previously planned Colorado trips together," Drummond described. "We might have just given up on trying, but I'm stubborn and so is he, so we decided to make plans one last time and see if we were able to make it happen."

Things seem to be going well for the couple while on their trip. She closed, sending a message to their children. "I know we're only a few hours in, but we really are having a whale of a time so far. We kinda miss having all the kids here, but we're also enjoying our first non-work related trip alone together since... Since... Since I can't remember! So Drummond kids, take care of one another, don't forget your mom and dad," Ree joked.