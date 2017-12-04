Pink’s Strange ‘X Factor’ Warmup Will Make You Love Her Even More

Pink performed during the final of The X Factor on Sunday night, and the singer shared a rather unusual warmup technique with fans on Instagram ahead of the show.

Pre show warmups #xfactor #tenpoundsofsugarinafivepoundbag A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 3, 2017 at 12:11pm PST

The mom of two posted a short clip of herself getting her dance on, shaking her hips as she looked at the camera.

“Pre show warmups,” the singer wrote, adding the hashtags #xfactor and #tenpoundsofsugarinafivepoundbag.

During the broadcast, Pink performed two of her latest hits, “Beautiful Trauma” and “What About Us.”

Despite appearing on the show, the singer told The Sun that she doesn’t see herself judging the reality competition anytime soon.

“Would I be an X Factor judge? Nope. I’m not ­diplomatic and I wouldn’t be helpful,” she said. “I would be so uncomfortable the whole time because I wouldn’t want to be mean to anyone, but then I wouldn’t want to bulls**t anyone.”

The star added, “Everyone who does it is so talented and nice – they can have it.”

Pink also made headlines recently for revealing that she is raising her children gender neutral. The singer shares two children, daughter Willow and son Jameson, with husband Carey Hart.

“We are a very label-less household,” Pink told the Mirror. “Last week Willow told me she is going to marry an African woman. I was like: “Great, can you teach me how to make African food?”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @Pink