‘Physical Altercation’ Reportedly Breaks out at ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star’s Engagement Party

Another day, another brawl involving reality stars. The Jasmine Brand reports a fight broke out at a recent event featuring Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stars.

The outlet exclusively reports that during their engagement party, a physical altercation allegedly took place between Bambi, her fiancé (rapper Rayface), family, and the Love & Hip Hop staff. The pair got engaged back in March, but things have gone downhill since.

What started the fight has yet to be revealed. It will likely air during the upcoming season. Bambi hasn’t spoken about the incident yet. She was previously married to rapper and co-star, Scrappy, who she shares three children with.

The news comes amid reports that the couple ended their engagement. The Shade Room reports things hit a head after Rayface broke into Bambi’s home, allegedly kicking her door in after she stopped answering his phone calls.

The reported former couple have been linked since November 2024. He popped the question during her birthday celebration this Spring. She showed off her diamond ring on social media. A month later, in April, she revealed ‘Rayface’ tattooed on her wrist in red ink.

A source says the break in was the final straw for Bambi. “The forced entry is what made it sealed the deal on the breakup,” the source noted.

Rayface hopped on an Instagram live to share his side of the story, but didn’t give many details. “That sh*t didn’t go down like that…Man that sh*t is lies…but it is what it is, I know how sh*t go. I ain’t tripping. I ain’t break into Bam house..,” he said.

“It’s a sensitive subject because what me and Bam got going on. You know that’s my boo, that’s my heart, that’s my bae,” he added. “You feel me, we just engaged a week ago. Love don’t turn off like that, you can have an argument and fight with somebody that shit don’t make the love go away. I still love Bam and got feelings for her and shit. It’s just we fell out, we had a big a** falling out…everybody have fights and sh*t.”