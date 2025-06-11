‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ Season 13 Trailer Revealed

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is returning this summer. The Wrap reports the long-running reality series’ Season 13 premiere will be on July 8 on MTV.

As always, the new season will feature the cast undergoing relationship struggles, drastic shifts in their personal lives and more. OGs return and collide with two newbies.

“The must-see reality juggernaut is back as the cast of industry hitmakers and fresh new faces share their personal stories while bringing to light the drama,” MTV’s official logline for the new season reads. “Now more than ever, relationships are tested, friendships come and go … and everything isn’t always peachy.”

The full cast includes Ashley Conley, Bambi, Erica Banks, Erica Dixon, Erica Racine, Jasmine Bleu, Jessica White, Karlie Redd, Kendra Robinson, Kirk Frost, Lil Zane, Mendeecees, Momma Dee, Rasheeda, Renni Rucci, Saucy Santana, Scrappy, Sierra Gates, Spice, Yandy, Yung Joc and ZellSwag. Queen Key, Salma Slims and 24hrs join as newcomers.

The news comes amid the sad reports of former star of the show, Khadiyah “KD” Lewis, who died unexpectedly at the age of 44. She was the former girlfriend of rapper Yung Joc and a realtor. Her brother announced her death in a social media post, as reported by Fox 5.

“Been at a loss for words for some days now. And to think that I’ll ever have the words to describe the person you’ve been and the legacy that you left behind would be erroneous,” he wrote. “Long Live my sister Khadiyah Lewis. You left behind a legacy most individuals can only dream of. Thank you for loving me the way you did and always having my back no matter what. God blessed me when he made me your baby brother and for that I am eternally thankful. You are forever on my mind and in my heart. I love you!”