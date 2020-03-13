Peter Weber’s Mom Barb Breaks Her Instagram Silence Amid ‘Bachelor’ Son and Madison Prewett’s Breakup

After news that Peter Weber and Madison Prewett had split broke just two days after The Bachelor’s tense finale, the ABC leading man’s mother appears to be throwing a little shade at her son’s former paramour. Barb Weber has made no secret of her dislike towards Prewett, accusing her of keeping the whole family waiting for three hours before agreeing to meet with them, but many in Bachelor Nation thought she was taking it a bit too far when she shared a video with her friends singing John Denver’s “Leaving on a Jet Plane” as her son announced the big split.

She captioned the post, “Love you guys,” but many of her followers were less than thrilled about the social media message.

“Barb sorry but you need to stop,” one wrote, as another chimed in, “Congrats barb your tantrum on national tv worked in the end hope it’s worth it for you.”

“The sad thing is that you’ll never have the same relationship with your son again,” another opined. “I can’t imagine feeling good about hurting my son or my relationship with him.”

Peter announced late Thursday that he and Prewett had decided “not to pursue” a relationship any further.

“Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further,” he wrote on Instagram. “Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure.”

He also sent a message to Hannah Ann Sluss, the women he was first engaged to before breaking things off to pursue Prewett.

“Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago. You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world,” he wrote. “I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best. This has been an emotional experience and I am so grateful for the outreach of support that I have received from friends, family, and Bachelor Nation in the last few days. Thank you to all of you! This is just a another chapter in my story. One I will never forget and one I will always cherish.”

Prewett also shared the split news on her Instagram, writing, “So incredibly thankful for this amazing journey I’ve had the honor of being a part of. I have grown so much and am stronger than I was going in. I have learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness, and grace.”

“As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things. I will always love and respect him,” Madison continued. “I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did. [Peter] you are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan.”

