‘Pawn Star’ Richard Harrison’s Will Put Rick in Charge and Left Out Other Son

Pawn Stars patriarch Richard “The Old Man” Harrison left one of his three sons in charge of his estate, and cut one son out of his will entirely. In court documents obtained by The Blast, Harrison cut out his son Christopher Harrison from his will and estate, leaving Rick Harrison and Joseph Harrison as beneficiaries.

Rick Harrison, who starred with Richard Harrison on Pawn Stars, was named the administrator of the estate.

After naming his wife and three sons, Harrison’s will reads, “I would like to express my love and affection for CHRISTOPHER KEITH HARRISON; however, for purposes of this Will, I have intentionally and with full knowledge failed to provide for him and his issue.”

The purpose for removing Christopher from the will is unclear.

As previously reported, Richard Harrison died in June after a battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 77.

“Today I lost a friend, a father, a teacher and so much more. The Old Man lost his long battle with Parkinson’s this morning. Love you Dad. See you on the other side,” Rick Harrison wrote on Instagram at the time.

“‘The Old Man’ Harrison passed away this morning surrounded by those he loved,” Rick Harrison said in a different statement. “He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over.”

“He was my hero and I was fortunate enough to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad,” he continued.

Richard Harrison shot to reality TV fame when the Las Vegas pawn shop he owned with Rick, Gold & Silver Pawn, became the subject of History Channel‘s Pawn Stars, starting in 2009. The long-running series recently aired its 500th episode. Harrison was a beloved cast member of the show, known for his grumpy yet lovable personality.

The History Channel, Gold & Silver Pawn and various family members paid tribute to “The Old Man,” including his grandson Corey Harrison, who called him his “best friend.”

“I was lucky enough to spend 15 years of my life working with the old man. He wasn’t just a grandfather, he was truly a best friend as well,” Corey Harrison wrote alongside a throwback photo of Richard. “I’m truly blessed to have had him as a mentor. He will be missed everyday at this time we thank you for all of the kind words and we ask for privacy as we mourn his passing.”