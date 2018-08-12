How Much Do the ‘Pawn Stars’ Make

Pawn Stars family (Rick Harrison, Richard ‘Old Man’ Harrison, Corey Harrison and Austin ‘Chumlee’ Russell) has been raking in the dough for almost 10 years now, filming nearly 300 episodes since the show first came to the History Channel in 2009.

The Harrison family, which owns the Gold and Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, is known for their blunt expertise when people from around the world bring in distinctive historical pieces which may or may not be worth a dime.

Add in some drama and some humor, and the History Channel had a massive hit show.

As of 2016, Pawn Stars was the most profitable History show out there, bringing in about $3 million per episode for the network, reports Business Insider.

As a result, its four stars have been raking it in, although not all of their assets have come from the show.

Chumlee, real name Austin Russell, is the show’s comic relief.

He first got his start in the Las Vegas-based pawn shop at 21 due to his friendship with Corey “Big Hoss” Harrison, and has worked there ever since.

Chumlee can’t work the showroom now due to his increasing fame, but he does have a personal assistant to manage his outside business opportunities.

Chumlee is worth an estimated $5 million, according to the History Channel.

In 2016, Business Insider reported that the fan favorite was making $25,000 an episode.

Rick Harrison has a number of businesses that have increased his net worth in addition to what he rakes in on Pawn Stars.

In June 2013, Rick opened an “Express Pawn” counter that allows people to shop while the main store films episodes, bringing in up to 5,000 people on certain days.

He also told Forbes that he has an investment allocation of “10 percent gold and silver (which he calls an insurance policy) 80 percent in blue chip companies, leaving 10 percent to have ‘a little crazy fun with.”‘

Rick also owned a Quizno’s over the years.

Rick is worth an estimated $8 million, reports the History Channel.

He was paid $15,000 per episode of Pawn Stars in 2016, according to Business Insider.

Big Hoss’ role in the pawn shop has played a big part in the drama of Pawn Stars over the years.

He even threatened to leave the shop if he didn’t receive ownership equity in the company at one point, which prompted his father to offer him 5 percent of the business.

Big Hoss also generates revenue away from the shop, earning more than $1,000 for personal appearances in clubs around Las Vegas, and works with his dad on a number of entrepreneurial ventures, including the “Express Pawn” and merchandising.

Big Hoss is worth an estimated $5 million, according to the History Channel.

He was paid a salary of approximately $300,000 per season in 2014, reports Business Insider.

“Old Man” Harrison, real name Richard Benjamin Harrison, opened the Pawn Shop in Las Vegas with his son in 1989, and the shop has been open 24/7 since then.

At 77 years old, he insists he no plans to retire.

Old Man has an estimated net worth of $5 million, the History Channel reports.

The patriarch of the Harrison family makes $15,000 per episode, reports Business Insider.