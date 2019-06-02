Paula Abdul Pokes Fun at Simon Cowell With His New ‘America’s Got Talent’ Co-Star Julianne Hough

Paula Abdul and Julianne Hough teamed up to poke fun at Simon Cowell on Twitter this week, both having sat beside him as judges on TV talent shows.

Hough made fun of her fellow America’s Got Talent judge Cowell on Tuesday ahead of the season premiere. Anxious about joining him on the screen, Hough reached out to Abdul, who co-judged American Idol with Cowell for years. She even included a GIF of Abdul throwing a hat in the middle of a dance number.

“I wonder if @PaulaAbdul has any advice on how to handle @SimonCowell… Can I borrow your BBMA’s hat?” Hough asked, adding the hashtag “AGT Premiere.”

Abdul was quick to reply, falling right back into her old rapport with Cowell. The singer advised Hough on how to handle Cowell’s sharp wit but also praised him for having a good sense of humor about it.

“Definitely @juliannehough! I actually have an even better hat for you to throw at @SimonCowell… and it’s fully adorned with sharp objects,” she wrote with a crying-laughing emoji. “But not to worry about SC, he’s got very thick skin… Love you.”

Abdul punctuated her post with a heart emoji and another blowing a kiss. The singer was one of the three original judges on the show, along with Cowell and record producer Randy Jackson. Abdul left the show after Season 8 when the show did not meet her salary demands in contract renegotiations.

Cowell left the show not long after following Season 9, although he did not go far. The sarcastic British icon launched an American version of The X-Factor, another talent show-style series that had done well in his native United Kingdom. From there, he has stayed in the talent show judging game ever since, with roles on Britain’s Got Talent and America’s Got Talent as well.

This year, Cowell is joined by a new group of judge’s on America’s Got Talent, as all three of his previous co-stars left last season. Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and Mel B all stepped away from the program, leaving spots open for Hough, Terry Crews and Gabrielle Union.

Hough, a 30-year-old dancer, actress and singer known for her success on Dancing with the Stars, is clearly a little nervous about working with Cowell, but she is looking to the right places for reassurance. Abdul’s advice has already served her well, as the season premiere on Tuesday was a big success, and Hough and Cowell had great chemistry from the start.



America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.