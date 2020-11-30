'OutDaughtered': What to Know About Adam and Danielle Busby's Family

The Busby family is growing up fast, and many fans are struggling to keep up with the stars of TLC's OutDaughtered. Adam and Danielle Busby star in this fan-favorite reality show about a family that grew fast, and now they are responsible for six daughters. The family has a lot of names, faces and quirks to keep track of. OutDaughtered stars the only family in the U.S. ever recorded to have all-girl quintuplets. The quintuplets joined an existing family of three — parents Adam and Danielle, their eldest daughter Blayke. Fans may tune in to see how the young parents get overwhelmed, or to see how they cope with the stress. The series has had 55 episodes in seven seasons so far, with the latest premiering this summer. OutDaughtered has risen to the top of many watchlists since its premiere in 2016. It joins an established genre of shows about outnumbered parents and unusual births in large batches. However, it sets itself apart with heartfelt commentary and, of course, a focus on the overwhelming femininity of the family. For that and many other reasons, fans love the series and the Busby family. Here is a quick break down of what you need to know about the OutDaughtered stars.

Infertility (Photo: TLC) The first major point of interest in the Busbys' story is that it began with infertility treatments. Adam and Danielle struggled to conceive children, and ultimately got pregnant through intrauterine insemination both times. Their infertility was attributed to both of their reproductive systems — Adam reportedly suffered from low sperm count and motility, as well as irregular testosterone levels, while Danielle's ovulation was irregular. The couple was treated with medications, while also pursuing intrauterine insemination. They even considered in vitro fertilization, but ultimately found the medical treatments to be successful. Little did they know just how successful it would be.

Blayke Louise Danielle became pregnant for the first time in 2010, and gave birth to Blayke Louise on April 5, 2011. This was following five cycles of intrauterine insemination while on the medications Clomid and Femara. Blayke is a fan-favorite character on OutDaughtered, taking her role as a big sister very seriously.

Quintuplets (Photo: TLC/YouTube) When they began trying for a second child, Adam's hormone levels and sperm count and motility were deemed normal, so he was not given medication this time around. Danielle went back on Femara, and on their fourth cycle of intrauterine insemination, she became pregnant with their quintuplets. The quintuplets are Ava Lane, Olivia Marie, Hazel Grace, Riley Paige and Parker Kate. They were born on April 8, 2015 via Caesariean section, and were premature births at 28 weeks. They spent several months in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at the Women's Hospital of Texas. On July 6, Ava was the last one to be discharged.

Twins Three of the quintuplets — Hazel, Riley and Parker — are technically fraternal triplets, while Ava and Olivia are identical twins. Ava's extended stay in the NICU was due to acid-reflux episodes, which eventually passed.

Nystagmus (Photo: TLC/YouTube) The other major health concern with the quintuplets turned out to be Hazel's eyesight, which became a problem in 2016. She was diagnosed with congenital nystagmus, causing uncontrolled eye movements which made the baby hold her head at unusual angles to compensate for her disturbed vision. The following year, she was diagnosed with an astigmatism, which may have caused her condition. This is a running thread throughout the series, and her treatment is still being adjusted to this day.

Postpartum Another unique aspect of OutDaughtered is its documentation of postpartum depression — not in Danielle, but in her husband, Adam. Adam Busby admitted in 2017 that he was feeling anxious and depressed following the birth of their daughters, and Danielle coaxed him into seeking help. For many viewers, this was their first glimpse at a man dealing with postpartum depression rather than a woman. "After coming face to face with postpartum depression following the birth of our five daughters, I quickly learned that this is a very real struggle that dads all around the world go through, yet you rarely ever hear it talked about," Adam said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. "I'd be doing an extreme disservice to our fans if I hid this from the public and wasn't honest with them. I want to make sure that I bring awareness to the realities of postpartum depression and other mental health issues... Because I know I'm not alone and I want others to know they aren't either. I want men to feel comfortable opening up about their feelings and expressing the struggles they're going through. I want to help end the stigma surrounding mental health. The worst thing that you can do is stay silent and try fix things on your own."