‘OutDaughtered’ Star Danielle Busby Undergoes Hysterectomy After Suffering ‘Extreme Pain’

Danielle Busby is on the mend after undergoing a hysterectomy following years of “extreme pain” related to the birth of her quintuplets. The OutDaughtered star opened up about her intensive surgery on Instagram and YouTube Tuesday as she prepared to have her uterus removed in hopes of eliminating her pain.

“Well…it’s been three years and I have finally got to the tipping point with all my pain,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself on the hospital bed. “I am so proud of my body for being able to actually carry quintuplets but physically, my body after having quintuplets has been going through a lot of on-going pain…making me completely miserable, days where I can’t get out of bed with constant belly and back pain …for years!”

“This last year it has just gotten so painful and i really needed to stop putting off ‘fixing it,’” the mother-of-six continued. “The solution to most of my issues was to have a hysterectomy. So today was the day!”

On YouTube, the TLC star continued of sharing her pain issues with her followers, “I know this is something we haven’t ever really shared or talked about but life physically since having quintuplets has been super painful, challenging, hard. Your body goes through this major shock — I’m so proud of my body for being able to carry the girls to 28 weeks and have 5 happy babies who are 4-year-olds now.”

Having been diagnosed with cysts on her ovaries and polyps inside her uterus, Busby has been in “extreme pain 24/7” that doctors said could be resolved with a hysterectomy.

“Having a hysterectomy should he the fix of all my pain,” she continued. “It’s a big deal. It’s gonna be hard to recover from all of this, but I’m ready to get this all over with.”

After surgery, Danielle and husband Adam updated fans once again on her health, revealing that surgeons were able to keep her ovaries in tact while removing her uterus, preventing her from entering menopause early. On her uterus, Danielle added, the surgeons located spots of endometriosis, which may have also been contributing to her pain.

She should be recovered in six to eight weeks, Adam revealed, which is easier said than done with a busy household like theirs. Get well soon, Danielle!

