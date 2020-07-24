'OutDaughtered' Star Adam Busby Under Fire for Anniversary Trip Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

✖

While many Americans are struggling with during the coronavirus pandemic, OutDaughtered stars Adam and Danielle Busby are vacationing in Mexico with their daughters. Busby has shared several photos from the Excellence Playa Mujeres resort, showing off the beautiful beaches on the Caribbean Sea. These photos shocked many of his followers, who were puzzled by how he was allowed to go there during the pandemic.

On Saturday, Busby shared a photo of the couple lounging at the beach, revealing they are celebrating their anniversary in a tropical paradise with some social distancing. "Taking a little break to social distance from Texas for a few. 14 years married to this Beauty," he wrote. "We have been here a couple times already, but man! What a time to be away. The resort is fully staffed, but keeping guest to 30% capacity for added safety."

The post was met with negative comments immediately. "Seems a bit risky when everyone is staying home for vacation," one person wrote, notes InTouch Weekly. Another wrote, "Stay home – what do people not understand about only doing what is essential? Oh my gosh it’s so exhausting to watch!" One more fan chimed in, "If everyone starts thinking like you guys then agglomerations will start again. Nobody likes this, but it’s not vacation time."

Some fans defended Busby, including one person who told Busby they were glad the couple is "taking time" for themselves. “Haters are always going to hate,” Busby wrote. “Never felt more safe. Airports and customs was (sic) empty, plane was empty, resort is nearly empty. With things the way they are in Texas right now, we are better off right where we are.”

Throughout the week, Busby continued sharing gorgeous photos from Mexico. He showed his daughters running along the beach and shared photos of himself carrying Danielle in his arms. "14 Years of marriage to my forever beach babe," he wrote in the caption for a post on Wednesday. "We were just babies when we got married, made lots of babies together and I promise to always hold you like my number one baby. Here’s to dipping you on the beach way past we are old and grey."

Busby, 38, and Danielle, 36, star in TLC's OutDaughtered, which launched in May 2016. The show's four-episode seventh season aired in June. The couple is parents to 5-year-old quintuplets Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley and Parker, and 9-year-old Blayke.