Original ‘RHONY’ Cast Reuniting for New Show on E!

The original Real Housewives of New York City cast is back for a brand new show at E!

The network announced Tuesday that former Bravo stars Luann de Lesseps, Jill Zarin, Ramona Singer, Kelly Bensimon and Sonja Morgan will star in its new show, The Golden Life (working title), a reunion “sun-soaked with a sliver of shade.”

The iconic New York friend group will reconvene in “glamorous Palm Beach” for the new 10-episode series, which is set to start filming this spring in South Florida.

(photo credits: Jim Jordan, Fadil Barishka, sonja morgan, ramona singer, Josh Norris)

De Lesseps and Singer both starred on RHONY for the show’s original 13 seasons from 2008 to 2021, with Zarin appearing on the first four seasons. Bensimon appeared on Seasons 2 through 4, while Morgan starred in Seasons 3 through 13. Singer, Morgan, de Lesseps and Bensimon also appeared on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4, while de Lesseps and Morgan starred in Bravo’s Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake in 2023.

“Bound by decades of shared history, fallouts and friendship, this fan-favorite group of New Yorkers are starting fresh together in the Sunshine State,” the show’s logline teases. “In this new ‘golden’ era of life, the longtime friends are thriving in and around Palm Beach with fabulous second homes and a bustling social scene.”

“With their signature humor and non-stop hijinks, the series will follow the group as they navigate dating, family, and career milestones,” it continues. “Though skies are bright in Florida, unresolved drama looms as they reconnect after years of highs and lows.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome reality TV royalty to E! for a reunion fans have been waiting for,” said Val Boreland, President of Entertainment, VERSANT, in a statement. “The energy within this group has always been electric and we’re excited to watch it unfold in a new chapter of life by the beach.”

The Real Housewives of New York City underwent a complete reboot following tensions that arose in its 13th season, which ended with a canceled season reunion. Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield were brought in to star in Season 14, which premiered in 2023.

The Golden Life (w/t) is produced by Blink49 Studios with Tara Long, Nadine Rajabi, Mark Ford and Ben Megargel serving as executive producers.