Everything Omarosa Has Said About the White House on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Who would have thought that Celebrity Big Brother would become a hot spot of political gossip?

But ever since Omarosa Manigault stepped into the Big Brother mansion, Americans wondered what she would say about President Donald Trump and the White House after being fired from her position as Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison in December.

The former Apprentice personality hasn’t held back, and has said a number of controversial things about her time with the Trump administration. Here’s everything she’s let slip so far.

About Hillary Clinton’s campaign

During the Sunday, Feb. 18, episode, Manigault reminded fellow contestant Ross Mathews that initially she was campaigning for Hillary Clinton before joining Trump’s team.



“It was a little bit of a scam. There was a big L.A. Times article about a big rally she did, and they quoted me, saying how important I thought this [2016] race was and how important she would be and how she would make history and all that,” she said, adding that after the campaign switched over to Hillary for America, “They just completely discarded all of the people who had done work … It soured a lot of people.”

On Clinton as president

Manigault also complimented Clinton, saying she thought she would make an “exceptional president.

“Hillary, when we were in the White House, she was an interesting person. She was just a strong woman, she was… she defended her man,” Manigault told Mathews. “She was very engaged and sharp and smart.”

She’s never slept with Trump

Manigault acted shocked on the Feb. 16 episode of the show, when Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville flat-out asked her if she and Trump had ever slept together.



“Hell no! Of course not. Brandi, that’s horrible,” she said, but added that “somebody” in the White House is “sleeping around with everybody.”

On Melania Trump’s intellect

Manigault took a break from bashing the Trumps in a Feb. 14 episode of the show to praise Melania Trump for her intelligence and taste.

“I don’t know why people don’t think she’s sharp,” she said. “She speaks so many languages … she’s sharp.”

She also gave background on how the Trumps had renovated the White House’s residence, saying while the historic quality of the building provided “limitations,” the First Lady has “impeccable taste.”

Mike Pence is worse than Trump

The former Apprentice contestant revealed in the Feb. 12 episode of Celebrity Big Brother that she thinks Vice President Mike Pence is far worse than Trump.



“As bad as y’all think Trump is, you would be worried about Pence,” she said, later adding, “Everybody’s that wishing for impeachment, might want to reconsider their life. We would be begging for the days of Trump back if Pence became president … He’s extreme. I’m a Christian, I love Jesus, but he thinks Jesus tells him to say things … It’s scary.”

Trump vs. Bill Cosby

During the CBS reality show’s Feb. 8 episode, The Cosby Show alum Keshia Knight Pulliam and Manigault began discussing the controversial men they’ve backed over the years — Trump and Bill Cosby.



“Do you feel like you were able to understand how people from the outside looking in just saw the hate that that campaign kind of incited and that you supported it?” Pulliam asked her.



Manigault answered, “When you’re in the middle of the hurricane, it’s hard to see the destruction on the outer bands … Since you’re asking me, you stood strong by somebody who you have known and have been loyal to and have known for a long time and who has supported you, and people judged you for that. But only you know the inner workings of your relationship with Mr. Cosby. That’s the same thing with me and Mr. Trump.”



Pulliam denied the comparison, saying Cosby and Trump were like “apples to oranges,” telling her fellow contestant that Trump has a different standard applied to him as leader of the country.

She Was “Haunted by Tweets”

Manigault revealed during the Feb. 8 episode that she was deeply disturbed by Trump’s frequent tweeting, which often gets him in trouble, during her time at the White House.

“I felt like it was like a call for duty, I felt like I was serving my country, not serving him … Whenever I was accepting a political appointment, it was always about the country,” she told Mathews, adding she was “haunted by tweets every single day.”

She also claimed that no one was able to step in and control Trump’s tweeting, saying, “I tried to be that person and then all of the people around him attacked me. It was like, ‘Keep her away. Don’t give her access. Don’t let her talk to him.”

It’s “Gonna Not Be OK”

When Mathews pressed Manigault for further insight into the political future on the Feb. 8 episode, she delivered an ominous answer.

“It’s not my circus, not my monkeys,” she said. “I’d like to say it’s not my problem, but I can’t say that because it’s bad. … It’s gonna not be OK. It’s not. It’s so bad.”

She would never vote for Trump again

When asked if she’d vote for Trump again during the Feb. 8 episode, Manigault responded, “God, no. Never. Not in a million years, never.”

