Nikki and Brie Bella Reveal If They'd Let Each Other Breastfeed Their Babies

Nikki and Brie Bella may be twins, but they're not willing to share everything. In the Season 6 trailer of Total Bellas, returning to E! on Thursday, Nov. 12, the two sisters go back and forth about whether they would allow the other to breastfeed their newborn babies, born less than one day apart back in July. Brie asks Nikki in the trailer, "Would you ever let me breastfeed Matteo?" A disgusted-looking Nikki responds immediately, "No!" to which Brie fires back, "I'd let you breastfeed my baby!"

Also in the sneak peek of the season, the pregnant twins band together to make it through their mother's brain surgery and baby Matteo's "heart scare." Amid everything going on, Nikki can be "too much to handle," her family members say, as she responds to questions about what would happen if she and Artem Chigvinsev were to split ahead of their wedding, "Matteo would come with me because I'm the mother."

Nikki and her Dancing With the Stars pro fiancé welcomed son Matteo in July, less than 24 hours before Brie would give birth to son Buddy, her second child with husband Daniel Bryan. "How about that tag team!" Nikki tweeted the following month. "I can’t believe Brie and I had boys less than 24 hours apart! Honestly only us! [Laughing out loud]. And that I beat her. As you can imagine everyone said it was my baby and mines competitive side that kicked in! I can't wait for our Bellas Boys to grow up together!"

In an Oct. 22 episode of The Bellas Podcast, Brie revealed she and her twin were moving from Arizona to Napa Valley, California in order to "simplify" their lives. "I know people were confused because I was dead silent about [putting my house up for sale]," Brie said at the time. "I knew the minute my house would go up for sale it would get leaked out and there’s just a point where you put yourselves out there and everyone does now socially, right?"

"So yes, I moved to Napa Valley. I feel like everyone's like, duh, of course, they did," she continued, citing the twins' well-known love of wine country. Brie added that fans will get to see them move in whole on their E! show, but explained, "We majorly downsized and we wanted to be more simple."

The twins definitely want to stay close, they added in the Oct. 28 podcast episode, noting just how close their sons already are. "Obviously, I do call them spiritual twins, but it's like they're legit siblings," Brie shared. "It's like they're used to each other." Nikki added that she sees the cousins as "half-siblings."