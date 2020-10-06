Nikki Bella's Son Matteo Looks Just Like Dad Artem Chigvintsev in New Photos

✖

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their son, Matteo, on July 31. Ever since they welcomed baby Matteo, the new parents have been sharing some of the cutest photos of their little one on social media for their fans to see. Bella recently posted a series of photos of herself and Matteo, and the newborn's resemblance to his Dancing With the Stars pro father is fully on display.

On Instagram, Bella posted numerous selfies that she took with her baby. She captioned the series, "Selfie King & Queen." In the photos, both Bella and Matteo gazed at the camera as they posed next to one another. While fans quickly took note of the cuteness overload, they also pointed out just how much Matteo looks like his father. As one fan even wrote, "matteo is literally a mini artem that's insane."

Bella's new series of photos comes as the family has been forced to spend time apart due to the quarantine procedures on DWTS. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, all of the celebrity contestants and their partners are being quarantined while they are competing on the show. In mid-September, Chigvintsev took to social media to share that he was already missing his fiancée and son. The dancing pro began his Instagram Story by saying that he was getting situated in his new trailer and that he needed to put some finishes touches in it (specifically, he had to place some photos of Bella and Matteo around).

“Today’s an exciting day,” Chigvintsev continued. “We’re shooting our opening number, plus we’re doing our first pictures with our celebrity partners. Excited to do that and finally maybe share with you, I guess on the 14th still, who we’re dancing with. It’s getting closer. I think there’s only two days of rehearsals left and then there’s showtime so get excited.” He concluded his story by posting a photo of Bella holding Matteo, which he captioned with, "Missing my loves already @thenikkibella." Even though the two are apart, Bella is sharing her support for Chigvintsev's DWTS journey online. On Monday, the Total Bellas star urged her fans to vote for her fiancé and his partner, Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe, as she wrote, "I honestly can write a novel more about Artem & how deserving he is for these moments. He finally has a partner that can take him all the way to the mirror ball trophy. They click, they have chemistry, they deliver every week, they truly make that dance floor magical. What makes them even better is the vote of the people! So make them the People’s Champ"