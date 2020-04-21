Nikki Bella Shows off Growing Baby Bump in 'Savage' Dancing TikTok Video With Fiance Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella is showing off her baby bump without shame as she partakes in the "Savage" challenge on social media. In the last few weeks, celebrities like Courteney Cox and Jessica Alba have been posting their own dance challenges — set to the tune of Megan Thee Stallion's hit "Savage" — and Bella decided to jump in. The Total Bellas star rocked an all white ensemble, with a long skirt and crop top as her fiancé Artem Chigventsev danced along with her in the background. Bella admitted that it took her a few tries, and said she even gave up, but it turns out she nailed it!

"Nothing like when your man and baby are more savage than you! Lol Feel like I'm moving my mouth like Mykenna from The Bachelor lol I honestly gave up after a few takes, couldn't get it right!! lol," she captioned the clip. While it may have taken her a few tries, her fans flooded the comment section to show her some love. "I think you did pretty d— good lol," one person wrote, while someone else said, "This is awesome in so many ways." Others chimed in commented how great of a job she did, even highlighting her man's dance moves as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Apr 20, 2020 at 6:08pm PDT

Since Bella announced she was pregnant in January, due just a week apart from her twin sister Brie Bella, she's been incredibly open with fans on the ups and downs of her journey. It's no secret the former WWE star is used to being in shape, and she's confessed on a few occasions her struggle with her body changes like weight gain, but in a recent, raw post, she revealed more details on other ways her body has changed.

"Time for that no filter post," she started her caption as she posed makeup-free with the former Dancing with the Stars pro. "Pregnancy has given me pigmentation on my cheeks and upper lip with a growing bump that makes me smile everyday. Quarantine has reminded me of the sparkles (grays) and wild eyebrows I have and the goals I have made throughout my life and want to focus more on. She added that she "can't wait" for her "Laser Away appointments after breast feeding" because she's grown hair in places she forgot hair could grow, then made a joke, "I'm officially becoming Brie lol!!" This will be Bella and Chigventsev first child.