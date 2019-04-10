Nikki Bella Responds to John Cena’s New Relationship

John Cena was recently spotted out with Shay Shariatzadeh in Canada, with the duo photographed together holding hands, and the wrestler’s ex-fiancée Nikki Bella has now reacted to the potential new relationship during this week’s episode of her podcast, The Bellas Podcast.

“He’s one of the people, besides you, Brie, who’s made me an amazing person. But because of how sad and how much I hurt him, when I saw the big smile on his face, I felt happy for him,” Bella said. “I am very happy for him. As long as John is happy, I’m happy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 35-year-old added that she was aware that Cena was seeing other people.

“He and I had talked about it. That’s the other thing. It’s like, maybe that’s why it didn’t hurt me,” she said. “I think I was just really curious to see who he was going on dinner dates with, which, you know, they’ll never be like ours. Just kidding!”

She and Cena were together for six years before Bella called off their upcoming wedding in April 2018, and their split was chronicled on Bella’s reality show, Total Bellas.

“That’s the thing about love. I think when you’re on a reality show and you put your love out there, we get judged on it so hard and people only see us together,” Bella reflected. “I have to see why I wasn’t happy and him, the same. Sometimes you learn that way and that’s how people get back together but you grow that way.”

“John is an amazing man and our timing wasn’t right,” she added. “Who knows, can timing be right for us in the future? Maybe, maybe not. Are we meant for other people? Maybe.”

Along with her kind words towards Cena, she did have a bit of a warning for Shariatzadeh, saying, “Let me tell you, she breaks his heart? Wow. I will rack attack her in a heartbeat.”

Bella had previously discussed how she would feel should Cena be spotted with another woman during a recent episode of Total Bellas.

The episode saw WWE star return to Napa Valley for the first time since she visited the area to plan her wedding to Cena before ultimately breaking off their relationship. Speaking to her twin sister, Brie Bella, Nikki reflected on her relationship with Cena and admitted that seeing him with someone else won’t be easy for her.

“No matter what, the next time I see him with someone it’s gonna kill me,” she said before discussing her healing journey since the split.

“I still have a long way to go, but honestly, I’m ready for a new me,” Nikki told Brie. “I need it. I need to start living as if I don’t care who’s watching me and afraid to hurt their feelings. I just want to move forward.”

In March, Nikki confirmed that she is dating her former Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev.

Photo Credit: Getty / Paul Archuleta