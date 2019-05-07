Nikki Bella and ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Artem Chigvintsev Flirt Over Lunch During ‘Total Bellas’

The current season of Total Bellas is following Nikki Bella as she starts a new chapter of her life after her breakup with John Cena, but that doesn’t yet mean stepping into the dating world.

However, Sunday’s upcoming episode of the show sees the wrestler head to lunch with her former Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev, and things get more than a little flirty as the two catch up.

In a clip from the lunch, the duo discusses dating, with Bella and the pro dancer asking each other if they’ve been going on dates, to which they both replied, “No.”

“You’re around a bunch of hot women,” Bella noted, with Chigvintsev admitting, “People will DM me constantly.”

“Do you get any nudies?” Bella wondered.

“I’m not gonna go there with you,” Chigvintsev replied. “I’m not even gonna tell you.”

“I think you were in my DMs,” Bella quipped back with a laugh. “Just kidding.”

“Oh really?” her former partner answered. “I would know that.”

“Oh my god, how much hate…I can’t even like your photos on Instagram without getting a crazy amount of hate,” Bella told him.

“Yeah, breakup sucks,” Chigvintsev said.

“So no dates?” Bella confirmed, with Chigvintsev replying, “We’ll see, I don’t know.”

Bella competed on Season 25 of Dancing With the Stars in 2017, when she was still engaged to Cena, and was partnered with Chigvintsev. The two were eliminated in week seven of the competition.

In early January, it was reported that Bella and Chigvintsev are now dating, with a source tellinge Us Weekly that the two have been seeing each other “for a while.” The pair has reportedly been spending time together despite their demanding schedules and were spotted at the farmer’s market in Studio City, California over Christmas weekend.

Speaking to Access Live last week, Bella shared that she’s not ready to get serious with anyone at the moment and cleared up any misconceptions about herself and her former partner.

“I’m not looking to be serious with anyone right now,” she said. “I’m just looking to have fun. I’m just in a fortunate position that I get to go on these dates with a lot of amazing guys. I mean, not a lot, it’s only been a few.”

“I moved to L.A., so it was natural,” Bella added of reconnecting with Chigvinstev. “Artem had asked me to the farmers market so I was like, ‘Sure.’ And then paparazzi kind of killed it and I was like, ‘OK I’m out of here.’”

Photo Credit: E!