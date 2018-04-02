Nicole Scherzinger Reportedly Axed From ‘The X Factor’

Nicole Scherzinger will reportedly no longer be a part of The X Factor judging panel on the upcoming season.

The former Pussycat Doll, who has been a judge on the hit ITV singing competition show since 2012, reportedly doesn’t have a contract drawn up for the 15th season, reports The Sun.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The publication is reporting that show producer and fellow judge Simon Cowell is trying to do a massive overhaul of the show to try and bring in younger viewers, and Scherzinger is not a part of that plan.

Judges Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh are also possibly on the chopping block, the publication reports, as show leadership works to rearrange the show to increase its viewership.

According to the publication, pop singer Craig David and One Direction alum Louis Tomlinson are both in the running to take over Walsh’s spot on the show.

Referencing Walsh’s new gig as a hearing aid spokesman for Specsavers, a show insider told the publication, “Louis and Sharon are both contracted to return this year, but Simon and the producers have lost faith.”

“They were both terrible on the panel last year. Louis has had a great run, but he’s advertising hearing aids for God’s sake,” they continued. “It’s beyond a joke.”

“Nicole was a passionate judge but has no contract and won’t be back this year in order to bring in fresh blood,” the source added.

Walsh’s new promotional role and Osbourne’s transatlantic commitment to the U.S. talk show The Talk, made both judges’ contracts a bit precarious when it comes to returning to the show.

Scherzinger’s spot on the show was already been in question, with alum Cheryl Cole being rumored to return to the series after leaving it behind to concentrate on being a motherhood.

Scherzinger has also previously voiced her frustration with Cowell’s last-minute decisions on the judging panel.

While speaking with The Sunday Mirror, Scherzinger explained that the judges don’t find out if their contract has been renewed until the often the month of filming.

She told the publication, “Simon is so f—ing last minute we know in the same month that he announces it. We’ll see what happens.”

Photo credit: ITV