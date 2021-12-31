Nicki Minaj Showers ‘RHOP’ Star’s Kids With Expensive Christmas Gifts

Nicki Minaj was in the giving spirit this holiday season. The “Moment for Life” rapper showed extra favor to the kids of the cast of The Real Housewives of Potomac. Minaj made Housewives history by guest-hosting the fourth part of the reunion and grilled the cast on their Season 6 antics. Minaj, a longtime fan of the Bravo reality series, put in her bid to host over the summer via her Twitter account. The Barbershop 3 star apparently made friends with the ladies, despite a hard line of questioning. So much so that she opted to gift their kids some trendy items for the holiday season.

Ashley Darby shared her gifts from the rapper, giving her thanks for sending her two sons Gucci outerwear. “Thank you for our adorable matching Gucci hat and scarf, [nickiminaj] !!! So kind and thoughtful of you to think about the babies this holiday season, we appreciate you! #rhop #auntienickiforthewin.” Minaj even commented on Darby’s post, writing, “He is so cute Ashley. Omg he reminds me of my son doing that lil pose.”

Gizelle Bryant, who has three teenage daughters, was ecstatic and shocked that Minaj sent her girls Gucci purses. “I’m SPEECHLESS! So I’ve never bought my girls high-end bags because I always wanted to keep them HUMBLE,” Bryant began in a post. “Always felt like humility and gratitude is way more important than styling and profilin for children. So for their 1st @gucci bag to be gifted by the MEGA ICON SUPERSTAR @nickiminaj for Christmas is PRICELESS! Nicki my kids are screaming thru the house. You have made their YEAR! Thank you for being so sweet, this is beyond special!!”

Minaj also sent the sons of Robyn Dixon Gucci wallets that were strapped with cash. The boys couldn’t be happier. “These are some lucky and blessed boys!!! Thank you @nickiminaj for creating a truly awesome “moment for life” for Corey and Carter!!! We love you for life Queen.”

One person who didn’t receive any gifts from Minaj is newcomer, Mia Thornton. Thornton took to Instagram to air her grievances with Minaj. She was unaware of the gifts until she received a ton of social media mentions from viewers of the show who told her that had she not spoken up against Minaj following the reunion hosting and Minaj’s line of questioning, her three children would have also received gifts. But the businesswoman is unbothered and says she’ll go to Gucci herself to purchase her kids something.

Candiace Dillard nor Karen Huger showcased any gifts from Minaj on their social media. Huger has two adult children. Dillard has three stepchildren.