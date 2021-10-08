‘RHOP’ Season 6 Reunion Makes Nicki Minaj’s Dream Come True

Nicki Minaj meant serious business when she let the world know that she wanted to host the Season 6 reunion special of The Real Housewives of Potomac. So much so that Andy Cohen took her up on her offer. Social media users and fans of the show went bananas when photos of Cohen and Minaj circulated online. The ‘Moment 4 Life’ rapper shared a series of photos from the reunion taping on her Instagram page, captioning the post: “GUESS WHO BTCHS?!!!!! COMING SOON ON @BRAVOTV @bravoandy – y’all better binge-watch this season chile.”

Minaj has been vocal about her love for the show all season long. Minaj first put in her bid to host the reunion in July when she posted a trailer for the sixth season set to her popular ‘Moment 4 Life’ remix. “I’ll be hosting the reunion. LMK what y’all want me to ask chile,” she Tweeted at the time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Soon after the Tweet, the RHOP cast began vying for Minaj to be part of the reunion. Karen Huger commented that she was excited about the possibility of Minaj hosting. Minaj commented in the Watch What Happens Live section that she was going to “have to get into some things with” Candiace Dillard.

In the comments section of Minaj’s post announcing her reunion appearance, many of the RHOP cast members expressed their excitement. “Nikki [sic] I absolutely love you!” Gizelle Bryant wrote.

The move is a positive one for Minaj, who has been under intense scrutiny as of late. Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, was convicted of raping a 16-year-old girl in the 90s. He spent four years in prison and was demanded to register as a sex offender. When he moved from New York to California, he failed to register in the state of California and as a result, he now faces 10 years in prison. Minaj and Petty have also been accused of harassing the victim in Petty’s case.