Nick Lachey Reveals Why His Son Doesn’t Want Him Competing on ‘DWTS’

Nick Lachey is still in the running for the Mirrorball Trophy on this season of Dancing With the Stars with his partner, Peta Murgatroyd. But in a recent interview, he said he would hang up his dancing shoes if his son had anything to say about it.

Lachey’s wife, Vanessa, is also competing on the show, which means the two are spending time away from their three kids, sons Camden John, 5, 10-month-old Phoenix and daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth, 2.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Shania Twain to Act as Guest Judge on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

“My son said to me the other day, he’s like, ‘Daddy, I don’t want you to dance anymore,’” Lachey recently told Access Hollywood of son Camden. “It broke my heart because you wish you could spend more time with your kids, obviously.”

“It’s a lot of time,” he added. “It’s a lot of rehearsals every day and then it’s all the packages and the interviews and the things you have to shoot outside of rehearsal. So to have both parents fully engaged in this whole thing, it’s been tough.”

Lachey admitted that he “like dancing that much” and that he “would absolutely be okay if I went home.”

More: ‘DWTS’ Fans Notice Tension in Vanessa Lachey’s Latest Dance

While doing the show has been difficult at times, the father of three shared that the journey is worth it.

“We’re all having such a good time, you don’t want it to come to an end because it’s a really, really special journey,” he said. “It’s a lot of time commitment. It’s a lot of physical and emotional stuff you’re going through, but in the end it’s so worth it and it’s such an incredible challenge. It’s such a unique challenge. It’s not like anything I’ve ever done in my career and I’ve been very blessed to do a lot of things, but this is unlike anything I’ve ever taken on before, so it’s been an education.”

Photo Credit: ABC / instagram / petamurgatroyd