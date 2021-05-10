'Love Is Blind' Season 2: What We Know
Love is Blind instantly caught viewers' attention when it premiered on Netflix in February 2020. The reality show, hosted by Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey, saw singles dating one another in their respective "pods" all without seeing each other. Since it's been over a year since the first season premiered, the focus has now turned to Season 2. So, read on for everything you need to know about Season 2 of Love is Blind.
During the first season, the show followed a series of couples who met and fell for one another during the "blind" dating process. After the couples expressed their intentions to be together, Love is Blind showcased their respective journeys down the aisle. But, of course, not all of those journeys ended up in wedded bliss. While six couples were formed following the "pod" dating process, only two are married to this day — Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, and Amber Pike and Matthew Barnett.
Who will find love in Season 2 of Love is Blind? First, take a look at everything that Netflix has already shared about the upcoming season.
Renewed for Seasons 2 and 3
In March 2020, Variety reported that Netflix ordered two additional seasons for Love is Blind. At the time, it was also reported that Nick and Vanessa Lachey would be back as the hosts of the series. Brandon Riegg, Netflix's VP of nonfiction series and comedy specials, said, in part, “We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we’re thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members.”prevnext
Release Date?
While speaking with HollywoodLife.com in March 2021, Vanessa Lachey said that filming for Seasons 2 and 3 of Love is Blind would be taking place soon. She explained that they would be filming the show in less than a month. Given that filming only recently took place, there's no telling when Season 2 of Love is Blind will premiere.prev