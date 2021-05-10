'Love Is Blind' Season 2: What We Know

Love is Blind instantly caught viewers' attention when it premiered on Netflix in February 2020. The reality show, hosted by Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey, saw singles dating one another in their respective "pods" all without seeing each other. Since it's been over a year since the first season premiered, the focus has now turned to Season 2. So, read on for everything you need to know about Season 2 of Love is Blind.

During the first season, the show followed a series of couples who met and fell for one another during the "blind" dating process. After the couples expressed their intentions to be together, Love is Blind showcased their respective journeys down the aisle. But, of course, not all of those journeys ended up in wedded bliss. While six couples were formed following the "pod" dating process, only two are married to this day — Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, and Amber Pike and Matthew Barnett.

Who will find love in Season 2 of Love is Blind? First, take a look at everything that Netflix has already shared about the upcoming season.