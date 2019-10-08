‘The Voice’ Fans React to Nick Jonas Joining Coaching Panel

Nick Jonas will be joining The Voice as a new coach in the spring 2020 season, NBC announced on Monday. He will be replacing Gwen Stefani, who was on the show for just one season in her second tenure with the singing competition following the departure of Adam Levine.

“I’m so excited to be a part of The Voice family,” said Jonas in a press release. “It’s such an awesome group of individuals, and I can’t wait to help these artists really build and hone in to find their unique voices.”

Jonas Is Pumped

Jonas joins existing judges Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, and fans of the singer are extremely excited about the news. Jonas shared his own reaction to the news by retweeting Ellen’s tweet about it with smiling emojis.

Fans then shared their feelings about it in his mentions.

Fans Are Thrilled

“Congratulations!!! So excited for this new project, you’re going to kill it as always,” one person wrote. “Looks like I’ll be watching the next season of the voice,” another wrote.

“I love everything about this video, congrats @nickjonas you will be an amazing coach on The Voice!!,” commented a third. “Well, it looks like I’m watching The Voice now! I’m so excited and proud of you. This news has definitely made my day!,” a fourth fan replied.

The Memes!

Then there were the memes for those who just didn’t have the words to express their joy.

me auditioning for the voice to get close to nick jonas #nickjonasjoinsthevoice pic.twitter.com/Hwvh1eR70b — Galilea (@SimplyGeee_) October 8, 2019

Congratulations! Can’t wait to watch you on my TV every week! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/yPoWVN607f — Nick Jonas News (@JickNonasNews) October 8, 2019

More Memes!

Because there is no better way to express one’s excitement on social media, there are more Jonas memes than we could ever process. But here’s some more good ones.

Our king!! You deserve this and more ❤💪 CONGRATULATIONS!!! pic.twitter.com/HJu5geqj7P — LunaAzul (@jonasftcnco28) October 8, 2019

can’t wait for you to turn your chair ✨ pic.twitter.com/hSIclhImCh — BayAreaJonas (@BayAreaJonas) October 8, 2019

The Brothers Are Thrilled

The official Twitter feed of the Jonas Brothers also got into on the celebration, tweeting “Congrats @NickJonas!! Can’t wait to watch this season of @NBCTheVoice.”

‘The Voice’ is Pleased

The Voice’s official Twitter feed wants fans to RT their post to share their exictement. “RT if you’re ready to meet Coach @nickjonas this spring when #NickJonasJoinsTheVoice,” they wrote in a tweet.

RT if you’re ready to meet Coach @nickjonas this spring when #NickJonasJoinsTheVoice. 😍https://t.co/nhRuciInRN — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 8, 2019

Photo Credit: PopCulture.com / Dylan Skye Aycock