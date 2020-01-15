New Sizzling Kim Kardashian Beach Photos Come out During Mexico Getaway

Kim Kardashian flaunted her gorgeous curves in a knitted thong bikini during a getaway in Mexico. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was caught snapping photos of a beach sunset as she flaunted her shapely rear in a bikini that is similar to the cozy knit of her shapewear brand SKIMS. The two pieced beige bathingsuit was a thong bottom with a halterneck top, while wearing her hair in a long braided ponytail, accessorized with stylish sunglasses. The mom-of-four was vacationing in Cabo where she stayed at the Esperanza Hotel and Resort. An ocean front villa cost about $7,000 per night.

Kim Kardashian highlights her shapely rear while snapping sunset pictures on the beach https://t.co/C7s0rQ2X7s — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 14, 2020

It appears that Kardashian is well on her way to reaching her weight loss goal after revealing late last year via Instagram that she had gained about 18 pounds throughout 2019 after “one of my fallen-off times.”

“So we’re doing a night workout before my dinner, which I never do — with this one — but I figured we have to get into it at some point,” she explained in the video shared to her story. “And yea, I mean, sometimes we fall off and sometimes you really gotta get it together, and this is one of my fallen-off times where I am, I think, 18 lbs. up from what I was about a year ago, a year and a half ago.”

She continued with, “To feel good, I just want to get it like, a really good goal weight and so that means working out at all costs. It’s my eating. I work out but it’s like, my eating. But Melissa and I have a major goal for by the time I’m 40.”

Her trainer Melissa Alcantara added, “You’re going to be 39 going on 21.”

Back in 2017, Kardashian opened up to fans on why she’s started pushing herself so hard to get in shape, it was due to paparazzi pictures she came across of her vacationing in Mexico where she didn’t feel confident in the way she looked.

“I saw these awful photos of myself when I was on a trip in Mexico and people were photoshopping them and sharpening them,” she told the ladies on The View.

“I mean, I definitely was not in my best shape. I hadn’t worked out in 12 weeks. I had two surgeries on my uterus … I was already not feeling like myself, and then when people were sharpening them and making them look way worse and then those were going around, I was like, ‘Okay. I’m gonna get it together.’”

She went on to explain that she wakes up every morning between 5:30 and 6 a.m. to work out before her kids get up.