'Teen Mom': Ryan Edwards Accused of Stalking Estranged Wife Amid Divorce Filing

Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards is wanted by police for allegedly stalking his estranged wife Mackenzie Edwards, who obtained a protective order against her ex while filing for divorce. The MTV personality, who was arrested on Feb. 10 on suspicion of harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and order of protection violation, is now being accused of stalking Edwards and violating her protective order in subsequent warrants filed by police on Feb. 23, according to court documents obtained by The Sun.

Mackenzie, who shares son Jagger, 4, and Stella, 3, with Ryan, previously detailed to police a series of alleged domestic violence incidents that Ryan has committed since the two married in 2017. "Arguing, Ryan punched holes in the walls and doors. [He] held me up by my neck to the wall. Threw me down in hallway and said if he could not have me no one could," Mackenzie said of an alleged fight from early January. She continued, "Opened pocket knife, put to my back like he was going to kill me. This was in front of children. I tried to leave, he smashed my phone, took my car keys."

In another fight just a week later, Mackenzie said, "[Ryan] came into bedroom where I was laying down. Pretending like he's going to punch my face. Breaks bed with me in it. Getting in my face yelling. I went to get kids and leave. He wouldn't let me leave. Threw me down in living room. Threw menthol nicotine in my eyes." Monday, Mackenzie filed for divorce from Ryan and was granted temporary custody of the couple's two kids as well as a restraining order against her ex.

Ryan's previously was the subject of a restraining order back in 2018, when his ex Maci Bookout was granted a 2-year protective order not only for herself, but for her 14-year-old son Bentley, whom she shares with Ryan, and her two younger children, Jayde and Maverick, whom she shares with husband Taylor McKinney. The Teen Mom OG star claimed at the time that Ryan had "left voicemail messages threatening to show up at my house and take my son" and alleged he "has made threats to show up and hurt me if I don't answer my phone."

Ryan has had a long legal history over the years related to drug use and was arrested in March 2018 for violating his probation on a heroin-related charge. Four months later, he was arrested for possession of heroin and was sentenced to a 3-month stint in prison.