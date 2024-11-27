Actor Ryan Lian Slashed in Face 3 Times by Attacker

Singaporean actor Ryan Lian faces potential permanent scarring after a knife attack outside NEX shopping center in Serangoon, where an assailant slashed his face at least three times during a seemingly random assault.

The incident occurred on Nov. 22 at approximately 6 p.m., when Lian, 39, was discussing work matters with a friend near the mall’s taxi stand. The attack left both men injured, with Lian crediting his quick reflexes for helping him survive the assault, per Must Share News.

“The doctor asked me to be mentally prepared,” Lian told Shin Min Daily News. “My face will be affected after I recover and there will be scars.” The actor, known for his roles in Ah Boys To Men 4, Long Long Time Ago, Money No Enough 3, and King of Hawkers, was hospitalized for four days before being discharged on Nov. 25, reports Straits Times.

Police have charged Aaron Samuel Yukon, 21, with voluntarily causing hurt by means of an instrument for cutting. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in jail, a fine, caning, or any combination of these punishments. According to court records, Yukon was admitted to Changi General Hospital and has been held at Woodlands Police Division since his discharge, with his next hearing scheduled for Nov. 29, per Channel News Asia.

The attack was interrupted when Lian and his friend, reportedly a hair salon owner, managed to subdue the assailant, reports Must Share News. The friend’s colleague immediately called police and an ambulance, while two off-duty medical staff who were passing by provided first aid to both victims.

Throughout his four days of hospitalization, Lian received support from his girlfriend and team. “They know I value my looks, and that I am very upset over what had happened. So, they try to cheer me up every day with small treats like ice cream and chocolate,” he shared via the outlet.

The incident marks another setback for the actor, who made headlines in September when he was allegedly caught on a doorbell camera tampering with a digital door lock of an HDB flat and subsequently arrested under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act, reports Straits Times. Reflecting on his string of misfortunes, Lian remarked, “It never rains, but it pours. What else can I do except be optimistic?”

Looking ahead, Lian is preparing for the possibility that his injuries might impact his acting career, per the outlet. While he promises to “definitely act until no one approaches me to do so,” he’s already considering alternatives behind the camera, including work in video editing, directing, screenwriting, and “shoot some meaningful short videos.”

The evening of the attack, police cordoned off a sheltered walkway outside the mall, with five uniformed officers redirecting pedestrians while others inspected the scene, according to Channel News Asia. The incident has shocked the entertainment community and public, particularly as Lian stated he did not know the assailant or his motive.