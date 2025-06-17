New Details of HGTV Star Tarek El Moussa’s Vegas Altercation Surface

New details about Tarek El Moussa’s physical altercation in Las Vegas have surfaced.

The HGTV star, 43, was cited for battery by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department after allegedly kneeing a man and hitting him in the head on June 5, according to a police report obtained by TMZ Thursday.

The fight, which was captured on surveillance cameras in the Palazzo at the Venetian hotel, started when a man bumped into El Moussa’s father’s chair at a roulette table, police say.

(Michael Mattes/Shutterstock)

The Flip or Flop star’s father was allegedly offended and turned to look at the man before returning to his game. It was then that police say the man patted El Moussa’s dad on the shoulder before saying something to him. At that point, El Moussa allegedly jumped up and pushed the man back before springing into a “fighting stance.”

When the man then allegedly attempted to tackle El Moussa’s legs, the Flipping 101 star reportedly kneed him before jumping on his back and giving him three blows to the head. He then allegedly got up to walk away.

Police reported that the man had bruises under his right eye and a cut on the bridge of his nose. The man claimed to police that he was sitting at the roulette table when El Moussa aggressively assaulted him. El Moussa told police, however, that he only got involved to “protect his dad due to him having back problems.”

Police did not arrest El Moussa on the scene but cited him for battery.

On Sunday, The Flip Off star’s wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, penned a Father’s Day tribute thanking her husband for showing up to “protect” her and his children — 2-year-old son Tristan, whom he shares with Heather, as well daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 9, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack.

“Happy Father’s Day to the best dada to Tay, Bray & Tristan,” the Selling Sunset star wrote on Instagram, in part. “You show up to protect us with everything you’ve got, every single day for me as a partner and for all three of the babies, and I’m so proud to be doing this wild, but beautiful life with you.”

“It’s rare to parent so universal and parallel like we do. You are fun, always have words of wisdom, and teaching moments,” she continued. “And I’m so thankful to be with someone who constantly wants to work on being a better version of himself for your family and for yourself. When outside noise creeps in remember what really matters in our life.”