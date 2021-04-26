New 'Catfish' Case Features Illusive Traveling Nurse in Exclusive Sneak Peek

✖

Catfish: The TV Show is set to return with a full slate of new episodes starting on May 4. Ahead of the show's return to MTV, the series has released a sneak peek of the newest episode. In the clip, hosts Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford discuss their newest catfish case, which involves South Carolina resident Bryn attempting to get in touch with a woman named Stephanie from Washington. Of course, as the events in the series are taking place amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Schulman and Crawford are getting to the bottom of the case virtually from their respective homes in Los Angeles and New York City.

The clip begins with Schulman explaining that he's back in New York City and that he's working from a location that has ties to the early days of Catfish. He explained, "The original Catfish documentary started in the office that I shared with my brother and Henry. So, now, in a weird way, it's kind of amazing to be back in this HQ." After reflecting on his full-circle moment, Schulman shared the catfish case with Crawford. The host said that they received a message from Bryn, a 23-year-old man from South Carolina, who wrote that he's been in contact with Stephanie, a traveling nurse from Washington that is also 23 years old, for about a year.

Bryan wrote that they chat on the phone often. But, because of Stephanie's work schedule amid the pandemic, they haven't been able to take their relationship to the "next level." Additionally, Bryan said that they haven't video chatted, which has left him "extremely frustrated." He went on to say that he does believe that Stephanie is who she says that she is, but that he wants to be able to see her. Given that the pandemic is still an issue, Bryn is alright with not being able to see her in person. Although, he does want Schulman and Crawford's help in convincing her to take part in a FaceTime video call.

After hearing his story, the two hosts had Bryn join their Zoom call. When Schulman and Crawford did connect with him, he shared that he broke up with his girlfriend six months ago, despite the fact that he's been talking with Stephanie for about a year. To find out how Bryn and Stephanie's journey plays out, fans will have to tune in to Catfish on Tuesday, May 4 at 9 p.m. ET. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.