NeNe Leakes Updates Fans on Husband Gregg’s Heart Scare

NeNe Leakes showed fans a rare moment of vulnerability in a November episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta when her husband Gregg Leakes was hospitalized with heart problems.

But months later, the Bravo celeb, 50, said her husband’s health is improving during Tuesday’s episode of Live with Kelly & Ryan.

“He’s doing great, he’s doing so good. He had gotten sick for a little while, but Gregg is doing good. I’m just trying to monitor his diet. I mean, he eats everything,” Leakes told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

During this season of the show, Leakes revealed on her way to the hospital that Gregg had a “dangerously low” heart rate which required a minor surgical test to see if there was a blockage.

Leakes revealed she tried to be as supportive as she could be during his recovery, but it was hard for the Bravo diva.

“It was hard for me because I’m not a real nurse. I’m not like a caretaker really — I’m not good. I’m not good. Gregg is good at taking care of me, but I’m not that good,” Leakes admitted. “So what I do is, ‘Set the alarm in your phone and take your medicine every three to four hours.’ I can give a lot of hugs and stuff.”

“But it was really difficult seeing Gregg in the hospital because, like most men, Gregg doesn’t like the doctor. He’s kind of afraid of the doctor. But since then, his health is so much more better,” she added.

The couple has been married for almost two decades and together for even longer, although they did divorce in 2011 before remarrying two years later, as seen on NeNe’s spin-off series, I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding.

The have one son together, 18-year-old Brentt.

When Ripa asked what’s next for the couple, including maybe getting pregnant again, NeNe retorted, “Absolutely not. I wouldn’t have a kid for nothing.”

“We’ve been through everything A lot of people ask me, ‘Oh my gosh, how did you get married and get divorced and get married again?’ I was like sometimes you have to divorce your man every now and then, girl, to put them in line,” she jokingly added.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Instagram / @neneleakes