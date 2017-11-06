NeNe Leakes Casts Doubt Over Kenya Moore’s Wedding in ‘RHOA’ Season Premiere

Just minutes into NeNe Leakes return to Real Housewives of Atlanta, the reality diva was already creating drama, expressing her doubts that castmate Kenya Moore’s wedding was legit.

Moore, who eloped with businessman Marc Daly in June, raised eyebrows when she refused to let Bravo film the wedding, invited no one in the cast and wouldn’t reveal the name of her groom for weeks.

Marc, you are the best man I have ever known. Thank you for loving me unconditionally. My #rideordie #bonnieandclyde thank you @pallascouture for my amazing wedding dress #fairytale A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jun 19, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

In the Bravo show’s season premiere, Leakes was open with her skepticism that the marriage was valid, recalling with castmate Cynthia Bailey how desperate Moore was to find a man and get married.

“I wanna see the wedding license,” Leakes says.

The two aren’t even able to narrow down who the groom could be, although Bailey tries to defend her friend.

“I believe Kenya Moore is married and she’s gonna walk in here and present some sort of receipt,” she says. “Why would she lie?”

When Moore does make her first appearance this season, Leakes gets straight to the point, interrogating the 46-year-old. “Are congratulations in order?” she asks.

After playing dumb for a few beats, Moore confirms that she is indeed married.

“I know what everyone is thinking. Did I, Miss Kenya Moore, question mark, get married?” she says in a confessional interview. “Hell yes honey!”

While Bailey fawns over her friend’s massive ring, Leakes remains skeptical.

“It’s weird how Cynthia gushes all over Kenya’s wedding and she wasn’t even invited,” the boutique owner says in a confessional.

When Leakes presses Moore for the name of her new husband, the new bride resists, telling her friends they can just call him “baby.”

“NeNe is quite nosy,” Moore confesses. “I mean, yeah, she cut off half her nose, but the half that’s left is still quite big.”

Leakes, however, wasn’t convinced.

“I just have never seen anything like this before,” she says . “It’s the weirdest sh-t.”

Later at Bailey’s belated birthday party, Moore had already revealed Daly’s identity on social media, but still won’t let friend Kandi Burruss in on his name.

“As a person who is your friend, one would think I would be able to get that information from you, not from the blogs,” Burruss says.

But Moore seems indifferent of her cast member’s criticism. “I have a fairytale ending and that’s all that matters,” she says.

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.