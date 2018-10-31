NeNe Leakes Burns Kim Zolciak Biermann With Her Petty Halloween Costume

NeNe Leakes is not one to let things go, drudging up old drama with Real Housewives of Atlanta castmate Kim Zolciak Biermann using a super petty Halloween costume that has fans laughing out loud.

Roach Pest Control in full effect🐜🐜🐜🐜#RHOA 😂 A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Oct 27, 2017 at 8:17am PDT

In a photo posted Friday, Leakes is shown dressed up as an exterminator, wearing a “ROACH Pest Control” uniform and carrying around a poison sprayer. Leakes’ husband Gregg crouches next to her while dressed in a full cockroach costume, extra legs included.

The costume is a clear reference to drama that went down at the beginning of the month, when Zolciak Biermann’s daughter Brielle posted a Snapchat video from Leakes’ bathroom alleging the Dancing with the Stars alum had cockroaches in her house.

That quick video sparked a vicious fight, with Leakes calling Brielle “racist” and her mother “trashy.”

Zolciak Biermann then clapped back at her castmate in defense of her daughter, claiming Leakes actually posted the video for attention — and that she definitely did have cockroaches.

Things died down between the two for a few weeks, but it’s clear Leakes hasn’t forgotten the incident yet.

The message was not lost on fans, who lost it laughing in the comment section.

“I AM DEAD!” one fan commented.

“Petty level: 10,” another added.

Since cameras were at the Housewives Halloween party, it’s likely we’ll get to see the fallout from the costume unfold on the show.

Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres on Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.