NeNe Leakes Alleges Kim Zolciak Biermann, Daughter Brielle ‘Don’t Like Black People’

NeNe Leakes isn’t letting go of her feud with Real Housewives of Atlanta castmate Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her daughter Brielle Biermann.

The drama all started in fall, when Brielle, 21, took video of two bugs she alleged to be cockroaches in Leakes’ home, which has sparked an all-out public brawl, which has included Leakes’ calling both Kim and Brielle “racists.”

What fans of the Real Housewives are calling #RoachGate has played out on this season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, which has brought the feud back up. On Tuesday, Leakes doubled down on her accusation in now-deleted comment on a Shade Room Instagram post speculating that Brielle had been flirting with rapper 50 Cent’s 20-year-old son, Marquise Jackson.

“They don’t like black people so no worries here,” wrote Leakes. The comment has since been deleted, but The Shade Room posted a screenshot of it on Instagram.

On the March 18 episode of the Bravo reality show, Leakes explained that she called Kim and Brielle “racists” because of their use of the term “roaches.”

“That word ‘roach’ just ain’t the word I needed to hear her saying,” Leakes said. “It sounds very racial when you are speaking to an African-American person and talk about roaches, because people feel like you associated that with the ghetto or trash. Black people do not receive that very well.”

Leakes did admit the comments she made online “were purely out of anger,” but she added that she felt justified by things Kim had previously said that were questionable in relation to race.

“Do I believe Kim is a racist?” Leakes continued. “Some of the things she has said would definitely make you go, ‘Hmmm.’ “

Kim, however, feels she’s the victim of a smear campaign, and alleged she has received death threats in the wake of Leakes’ statements.

“We’ve had to hire security. I’ve had people come to the gate at my house,” she told friend and fellow Housewife Shereé Whitfield. “She wants to pull the race card. That’s the devil, bitch. She spent so many years trying to sabotage my name and I just let it roll. Now you’re f—ing with my kids? … My whole family? There’s not a racist bone in my body. Not me, my husband, or my children see color. Never have.”

