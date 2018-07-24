‘Deal or No Deal’ to Return With December Premiere

Deal or No Deal officially has a premiere date.

On Tuesday, original host Howie Mandel announced from the set of CNBC’s all-new Deal or No Deal that the series, which originally aired on NBC from 2005 until 2009, would be returning to TV screens across the country on Wednesday, Dec. 5, teasing a new set, new models, and a “high-pressure, high-stakes game of risk and reward.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

I am so thrilled to announce that the all new #DealOrNoDeal is premiering DECEMBER 5 on CNBC!

Follow @dealnodealcnbc for tons of behind-the-scenes content while we’re filming! pic.twitter.com/1CsACPg9q9 — Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) July 24, 2018

The “reimagined” Deal or No Deal, premiering almost 10 years after the show was last in production, was picked up by the network in March.

“Our primetime programs, with their focus on business and money, strive to be both entertaining and instructive. Shows like The Profit and Shark Tank are built around high stakes and high rewards. Those same elements live at the heart of Deal or No Deal, which is why we believe it to be a perfect fit,” CNBC chairman Mark Hoffman said at the time, adding that the announcement “confirms our deep commitment to primetime, strengthening our line-up, by adding one of the most successful game shows of all time along with the popular, original host, Howie Mandel.”

Following the announcement, Mandel, who is set to host and executive produce the series alongside executive producer and showrunner of the original series Scott St. John, expressed his excitement for the series pickup.

“Having been in this business for 40 years, I’ve been involved in every kind of production – live, variety, drama, film and animation. Nothing changed my life, career and perception of humanity more than one project, and that was Deal or No Deal,” he said. “I am excited to re-embark on the most thrilling, life-changing show with the brilliant Scott St. John and our new partners at CNBC.”

Deal or No Deal, a fast-paced game show, sees contestants competing to win the grand prize of $1 million. The new series will continue in that fashion, with contestants selecting from 26 sealed briefcases full of varying amounts of cash and having to decide whether or not to accept an offer from “The Banker” in exchange for what may be contained in the briefcase of their choice.

The new series, which recently began production on 30 one-hour episodes, is produced by Truly Original, with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh and Scott St. John as executive producers.

Deal or No Deal premieres on December 5, 2018 on CNBC.