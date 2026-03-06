NBC Renews Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s ‘Destination X’ for Season 2

NBC has handed out another renewal.

Reality competition series Destination X, hosted by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, has been renewed for Season 2, according to TVLine.

Premiering last summer, the series sends contestants to mystery locations across the globe, and they are challenged to guess where they are located. Contestants are eliminated based on how far off their guesses are, with the grand prize totaling $250,000. Casting is underway for the second season, and production is expected to begin later this year.

Pictured: Jeffrey Dean Morgan — (Photo by: Sean Gleason/NBC)

“Destination X is returning with the world as our playground to deliver new unforgettable adventures that will keep viewers guessing every step of the way,” NBC executive vice president of unscripted programming Sharon Vuong said in a statement. “With the incomparable Jeffrey Dean Morgan back at the helm, Season 2 promises to deliver surprising twists and push boundaries even further.”

The renewal is not so surprising. Destination X, which had 10 episodes for its first season, was the No. 1 new show of the summer, per NBC, bringing in over 20 million viewers across all platforms. It helped that the cast included some reality TV favorites such as Big Brother’s Josh Martinez and JaNa Craig from Love Island USA. Bachelor Nation’s Peter Weber was the runner-up, while professional bird watcher Rick Szabo took home the grand prize.

Pictured: (l-r) Christian “Biggy” Bailey, Rick Szabo, Peter Weber, Jeffrey Dean Morgan — (Photo by: Sean Gleason/NBC)

Destination X is the latest NBC series to be renewed. The network recently handed out early renewals to sophomore comedies Happy’s Place and St. Denis Medical. While NBC still has a lot of shows awaiting their fates, there are also a lot of pilots hoping to move forward. NBC has a handful of pilots in contention, ranging from comedies to dramas to reboots and more.

As of now, it’s unknown when Season 2 of Destination X will premiere. Since production will kick off later this year, it’s likely it won’t premiere until next year. NBC might even keep it as a summer show, but nothing has been confirmed. Once production starts, it’s possible the network will give a window. At the very least, fans of the reality competition series will be happy knowing that Destination X is coming back. Season 2 might even include more reality TV veterans, but the wait will be worth it, regardless.