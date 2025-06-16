4.2 Million People Watched This New NBC Reality Competition Show’s Series Premiere

It seems NBC audiences can’t get enough of the network’s newest reality series.

Destination X, hosted by The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan, is one of the network’s most-watched new unscripted series in years.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The series features twelve contestants transported to various locations across Europe while blindfolded, where they have to spend the day gathering clues to guess where in the world they are. The contestant who guesses farthest from the actual location is eliminated, and the game begins anew in a different location each episode.

Most of the contestants are ordinary people, but three reality stars are among the crowd: Peter Weber a.k.a. “Pilot Pete” from The Bachelor and The Traitors entered the competition alongside Love Island USA star JaNa Craig in the most recent episode. Former Big Brother winner Josh Martinez was also on the series, but was eliminated in the very first competition.

According to a report published by TheWrap, the premiere episode has netted 4.2 million viewers across NBC and its streaming platform Peacock. With three episodes out now, Destination X has more than 9 million viewers so far.

The series is the second successful reality TV collaboration between NBC and the UK’s BBC, following the wildly popular Peacock series The Traitors.

New episodes of Destination X air Tuesdays on NBC and Peacock.