‘My Strange Addiction’: ‘Cardboard King’ Terry Says Eating Cardboard Gives Him Special Powers in Exclusive Sneak Peek

My Strange Addiction‘s Terry is bringing a whole new meaning to recycling cardboard.

In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday’s all-new episode of the TLC show, we meet Terry, the self-proclaimed “Cardboard King” from Memphis, Tenn., whose affinity for eating cardboard goes deeper than just the taste.

Terry, 39, begins each day by making his favorite breakfast — eggs sprinkled with cardboard as his “special ingredient,” which adds a little extra “subtle flavor.”

“I usually try to make my own breakfast while people are still asleep, so they won’t see me with my cardboard,” he confesses to the camera, revealing that while he lives with his mom, no one in his family knows he’s addicted to eating cardboard.

“I hide my addiction because I feel like nobody will accept me,” Terry says.

Aside from making eggs and cardboard, Terry says he does “a lot of unique things” with cardboard, including crisping it up by getting it wet.

“I have to wash it and dry it if it’s dusty,” he explains, as the clip then shows him wetting down strips of cardboard with water. “It softens up, then when it dries, [it will] be like a crackling taste.”

Terry feels like he’s getting more than just a snack out of his cardboard, however. “It’s like the cardboard is giving me power,” he shares. “I thought about quitting a couple of times, but then I couldn’t do anything. I didn’t have no power.”



“I compare eating cardboard to a spiritual awakening,” he tells a producer, who asks, “What kind of spiritual awakening?” Terry thinks for just a moment before answering, “Of being Cardboard King.”

More of Terry’s story airs on this week’s episode of My Strange Addiction, premiering Wednesday, Jan. 28, at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.