‘My 600-lb Life’ Star L.B. Bonner Found Dead of Gunshot Wound at 30

L.B. Bonner, who appeared on TLC‘s My 600-lb Life, was reportedly found dead in a Lexington, South Carolina ditch, according to TMZ. He was 30 years old.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, police did a welfare check on him Thursday night, when they discovered him in a ditch near a Lexington park. His death is now under investigation. TMZ reports he was found with a gunshot wound.

Police had not officially ruled his death as a suicide, but are not looking for suspects in the case.

Bonner’s death comes after he left a concerning message on his Facebook page.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who has shown me love and support throughout my journey…I’ve realized a few things over the last few days and its time that, I face my demons head on,” he wrote. “No matter what you change or the efforts you put forth in life, sometimes you just have to take it on the chin and deal with things your own way…Again, thank y’all so much… Please don’t ever let people you care about not know how you feel.”

Bonner’s fans shared their condolences and thanked him for sharing his life story.

“Rip man…thank you for being a inspiration on this hard journey of weight loss,” one fan wrote.

“You can finally rest in peace. I didn’t know you but I liked you the most. You inspired me. Praying for you and your loved ones,” added another.

Bonner was in the previous season of My 600-lb Life. In his episode, he lost more than 300 pounds, dropping from 642 pounds to 316 pounds. He continued losing weight after the show was filmed.

Just three days before his death, Bonner said he was “feeling blessed” on Facebook, was becoming more active and was helping out at his father’s flooring business.

“As I’m getting my day started it hits me how beyond blessed and thankful I am, that I decided to leave my comfort zone a lil over a year ago and embark on this crazy journey to get healthy,” Bonner wrote. “Since then I’ve come off several meds, become WAAAAAYYYYYYYY active, have lost well over half my body weight and probably the thing that means the most to me, I got to a point where when my family needed me, I was physically able to step up and run my Dads flooring business.”

Bonner is the second My 600-lb Life castmember to die this year. In March, Robert Buchel died of a heart attack at 41. His episode, which showed Buchel going from 842 pounds to 502 pounds, aired after his death.

Henry Foots, who was featured in the show’s first season, died in 2013.

Photo credit: Facebook/L.B. Bonner