‘My 600-lb Life’ Star Chay Guillory Announces Engagement

Congratulations are in order for My 600-lb Life star Chay Guillory, who announced last week that she was engaged to her boyfriend Patrick. The TLC alum shared a photo on Friday of her brand new diamond ring on her manicured hand, proudly revealing, “I said yes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chay Guillory (@oheychay) on Jul 12, 2019 at 12:51pm PDT

Fans immediately took to the comments section to share their excitement for Guillory.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m crying! Girl I’m so happy for you,” one Instagram user wrote with a red heart emoji.

“Beautiful ring! Congratulations!” someone else said.

“So happy for you congratulations you deserve all the happiness in the world,” another wrote.

“Yay!!!! Congrats to you! So happy YOU are so happy!” another person said.

In a post shared a few days later, she shared a touching note dedicated to her supportive fans. “Patrick and I want to sincerely thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support surrounding our engagement. It means so much to us, and we are over the moon,” she wrote. “I’m so excited for this next chapter of my life, and have never been happier. God bless all of you, and once again thank you abundantly.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chay Guillory (@oheychay) on Jun 1, 2019 at 8:48pm PDT

Guillory has been vocal about the exciting changes in her life, last week posting a selfie and sharing that she has never been so happy.

“I’ve been so incredibly happy with my life these past six months. I’m so incredibly blessed, and so happy to finally have light back in my eyes,” she captioned the photo.

When her episode of My 600-lb Life aired, Guillory lived with her grandparents and could barely take care of herself. Her food addiction reached a new high after the death of her grandmother, but she managed to stay motivated to keep the weight off. On the Where Are They Now? special, Guillory revealed that she was transgender and wanted to live life as a woman by the name of Lola.

“I feel like for so long I have lived a lie,” she said during the episode. “I was trapped in a 600-pound body and now I started to believe I can do this. And once I lose the weight, it will be possible for me to be the person I have always identified as — and that person is a woman.”

Guillory ultimately decided to change her name back to Chay after a short period of time.

“I live my entire life, 24/7, as a woman,” she said. “Because that’s what I am. I’m known as ‘Miss Chay’… once people started calling me [Lola], I realized I don’t like it so much for myself. So I decided to just keep my regular name, ‘Chay.’”

She later admitted that she’s noticed some major changes in her confidence since going through her transformation. “My body moves easier,” she said. “There is more pep in my step, and I just feel so much better, and I can do so much more.”

It’s safe to say Guillory is loving her life these days. Back in April, she shared a PDA-packed snap of her and Patrick, gushing over her soon-to-be fiancé. “Never knew I could love someone so much, and then you came along,” she wrote.