‘My 600-Lb Life’ Cast Member Drops 400 Pounds in Incredible Transformation

My 600-Lb Life cast member Chad Dean is celebrating his 400-pound weight loss transformation.

The former My 600-Lb Life cast member has seriously slimmed down since fans first saw him on the hit TLC series in January 2016. With a starting weight of 700 pounds, the truck driver, who had to rely on his wife and children to wait on him, was forced to go to drastic measures to save his life.

After undergoing gastric bypass surgery, Dean managed to drop 260 pounds within a year, though his progress was almost put to a halt when he almost permanently damaged the area where his stomach meets his intestines, In Touch Weekly reports. Thankfully, Houston-based surgeon, Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, was able to reverse the damage.

Now, after losing more than 400-pounds, Dean is back truck driving and providing for his family. He has since created a GoFundMe page to help raise money to pay for skin removal surgery, which he considers one of the final steps in his weight loss journey.

Earlier this month, fans of the TLC series mourned the loss of cast member Robert Buchel, who died of a heart attack in November after losing almost 400 pounds. He was 41 at the time of his death.

With a starting weight of 842 pounds, Buchel had successfully dropped to 502 pounds after dieting and undergoing surgery to remove one of the lymphedema masses on the right side of his body.

Buchel and his fiancee, Kathryn Lemanski, had moved from New Jersey to Houston to work with Dr. Younan Nowzaradan. After the surgery, Buchel admitted to having a pain killer addiction. He even ripped his stitches to get more pills, and he reportedly refused to walk or exercise. He soon died after suffering a heart attack.

In a statement, TLC said it was “deeply saddened” by his loss.

The network added: “We are grateful to his family who were gracious enough to let us continue to share his brave story with our viewers. Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this difficult time.”